Jimmy Fallon's Most Candid Confession About His Career

Jimmy Fallon has been a staple of late night television since 1998, beginning with his work on "Saturday Night Live." Years after Fallon left "SNL," he transitioned to the role of talk show host for "Late Night," before eventually taking over for Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" in 2014. While longtime fans see his confidence and talent every night on TV, Fallon does have one major career-related fear that he shared on the Halloween 2024 episode of "Hot Ones."

Advertisement

"As a comedian, silence, like there is right now," Fallon said. "The deafening silence is my biggest fear. Crying on camera, which is happening now, my biggest fear." Fallon's words came as he finished the last chicken wing on the table.

That wing was layered with sauce rated at a Scoville level of 2,693,000 making it the world's hottest pepper sauce, according to Food & Wine. Though he struggled to finish, Fallon did so, claiming, "But probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public. And I'm not doing that." He then took one final bite.