What We Know About Jennifer Garner's Relationship With Ben Affleck's Mom
Jennifer Garner may have lost a husband when she and Ben Affleck divorced, but she apparently kept her former mother-in-law in the split. Details are scarce about how his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, feels about the "13 Going on 30" actress and vice versa, as it appears neither of them has publicly talked about each other or their relationship. We know that unlike Affleck's wedding to his second wife Jennifer Lopez in Georgia in 2022, Boldt wasn't present when he and Garner tied the knot in a private wedding in Turks and Caicos in 2005, but none of their other parents or siblings were either, so her absence couldn't be said to be a sign of disapproval. But even without statements or even a gushing Instagram post, the numerous paparazzi photos of the two women speak for themselves — Boldt adores her ex-daughter-in-law, and the feeling is mutual.
Garner and Boldt seem to have developed a friendship that has transcended the actress' split from her son as well as Affleck's succeeding relationships. The two were seen hanging out and grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles in the months after Garner and Affleck announced their separation in June 2015. While the "Argo" director was off enjoying a getaway with then-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in 2017, his ex-wife was photographed going on a walk, sharing a laugh, exchanging sweet side hugs with Boldt, looking more like mother-daughter than mother-and-daughter-in-law. Boldt reportedly also stayed with the "Elektra" star while her son was in rehab for alcohol addiction in 2018 (thanks to an intervention staged by Garner).
Garner and her ex-mother-in-law remained close during Affleck's marriage to Lopez
It's unclear how close Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's mom became during the entertainer's rekindled relationship and marriage to her son. In 2023, the "On the Floor" hitmaker did share a video of her, her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Boldt watching her film "The Mother" together at home, but there was no actual interaction between Lopez and her mother-in-law. But based on pap shots taken in June 2024, Boldt's bond with Jennifer Garner remained strong even when the former had a new daughter-in-law. In the photos, Boldt could be seen gently touching Garner's arm as the two women and Affleck shared a laugh. Affleck's mom and ex-wife also shared a warm hug while saying goodbye.
Just a few days prior, they also put their closeness on display while attending Garner and Affleck's son Samuel's basketball game. Though Boldt arrived at the venue in her son's car, she left the game in Garner's ride. They were also joined by Lopez, but photos suggested Boldt stuck close to her ex-daughter-in-law rather than her current one. (Lopez's divorce filing later indicated that she and Affleck were already separated at the time.)
Aside from Garner being one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in Hollywood, one reason behind her bond with Boldt may be how great of a mother she is to her three kids with Affleck. He once gushed about them to E! News, saying: "...I just marvel at my mother who did a great job of raising my brother and I. ... Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with."