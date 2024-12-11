What We Know About Jennifer Garner's Relationship With Ben Affleck's Mom

Jennifer Garner may have lost a husband when she and Ben Affleck divorced, but she apparently kept her former mother-in-law in the split. Details are scarce about how his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, feels about the "13 Going on 30" actress and vice versa, as it appears neither of them has publicly talked about each other or their relationship. We know that unlike Affleck's wedding to his second wife Jennifer Lopez in Georgia in 2022, Boldt wasn't present when he and Garner tied the knot in a private wedding in Turks and Caicos in 2005, but none of their other parents or siblings were either, so her absence couldn't be said to be a sign of disapproval. But even without statements or even a gushing Instagram post, the numerous paparazzi photos of the two women speak for themselves — Boldt adores her ex-daughter-in-law, and the feeling is mutual.

Garner and Boldt seem to have developed a friendship that has transcended the actress' split from her son as well as Affleck's succeeding relationships. The two were seen hanging out and grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles in the months after Garner and Affleck announced their separation in June 2015. While the "Argo" director was off enjoying a getaway with then-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in 2017, his ex-wife was photographed going on a walk, sharing a laugh, exchanging sweet side hugs with Boldt, looking more like mother-daughter than mother-and-daughter-in-law. Boldt reportedly also stayed with the "Elektra" star while her son was in rehab for alcohol addiction in 2018 (thanks to an intervention staged by Garner).

