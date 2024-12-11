Kamala Harris Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Vice President Kamala Harris has had a long and successful career in public service, holding various political offices for more than two decades. Alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, Harris has accumulated a significant net worth of around $8 million, according to Forbes' estimate. Despite divorce rumors surrounding Emhoff and Harris, this financial success has allowed the power couple to maintain a lifestyle that many find fascinating, particularly when it comes to their real estate portfolio and social habits. In addition to her high-profile role in politics, Harris has made strategic investments in property over the years, owning homes in some of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the country.
At one point, the couple owned three properties: a luxurious home in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, a condo in San Francisco, and a Washington, D.C. property. However, Forbes reports that after the couple moved into the official residence for the vice president, they sold their San Francisco and D.C. properties. Since her 2024 presidential campaign, there has been a new widespread interest in Harris and Emhoff's personal life, including their current and former real estate holdings.
Harris and Emhoff profited from some real estate holdings
Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's real estate portfolio underscores their financial success and long-standing presence in high-income circles. One of their most notable properties is their Brentwood home, originally purchased by Emhoff in 2012. Located in one of LA's most exclusive neighborhoods, the home is surrounded by celebrity neighbors and has since appreciated in value, now estimated at approximately $5 million (via Zillow). The truth about Harris' husband Emhoff is that his past career as an entertainment lawyer had him earning approximately $1 million annually. He later transitioned into academia as Harris transitioned to the vice president position, earning about $200,000 annually as a professor at Georgetown University Law Center.
In 2004, during her tenure as California's Attorney General, Harris purchased a condo in San Francisco for something between $300,000 and $489,000. This property, like many in the Bay Area, reportedly increased in value before the couple sold it. Per Forbes, it sold for $860,000 in 2021.
In 2017, Harris acquired a condo in Washington, D.C., for reportedly $1.775 million. Forbes reports that the couple sold it in 2021 for $1.85 million. Nonetheless, each of these properties reflects the couple's ability to secure prime real estate in some of the nation's most desirable locations.
Harris and Emhoff have Hollywood connections, but some neighbors aren't happy
While Kamala Harris is one of the most influential figures in U.S. politics, her personal life reveals a dynamic side that blends public service with moments of indulgence. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly frequents trendy fitness classes, including SoulCycle, and the couple are often spotted at exclusive Hollywood gatherings. However, the couple's lavish lifestyle extends beyond fitness and parties.
According to The Daily Mail, Harris and Emhoff enjoyed a six-day vacation at a reportedly over $7 million estate in Hawaii after Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump. The estate, which they rented for $1,300 per night, likely offered a much-needed respite from the pressures of public office. But their lifestyle has also drawn some criticism, with neighbors in Brentwood reportedly frustrated by the increased security presence and occasional road closures due to Harris' vice presidential role with one neighbor saying, "I will vote for her if she agrees to sell her house," (via The Wall Street Journal).
Balancing public duties with personal luxury is no easy feat, but Harris and Emhoff have managed to do so with style. Their ability to maintain such a lifestyle while fulfilling their responsibilities as public figures highlights their unique position as one of America's most high-profile couples.