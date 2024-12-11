Kamala Harris Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Vice President Kamala Harris has had a long and successful career in public service, holding various political offices for more than two decades. Alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, Harris has accumulated a significant net worth of around $8 million, according to Forbes' estimate. Despite divorce rumors surrounding Emhoff and Harris, this financial success has allowed the power couple to maintain a lifestyle that many find fascinating, particularly when it comes to their real estate portfolio and social habits. In addition to her high-profile role in politics, Harris has made strategic investments in property over the years, owning homes in some of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the country.

Advertisement

At one point, the couple owned three properties: a luxurious home in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, a condo in San Francisco, and a Washington, D.C. property. However, Forbes reports that after the couple moved into the official residence for the vice president, they sold their San Francisco and D.C. properties. Since her 2024 presidential campaign, there has been a new widespread interest in Harris and Emhoff's personal life, including their current and former real estate holdings.