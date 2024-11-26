Kamala Harris Confessed How She Really Feels About Losing The Election To Trump

Considering that Kamala Harris only lost by a few million votes, there's no doubt she has a large following, including a sizeable number of Republicans who do not like the Trump-focused GOP. The Vice President seems well aware of this, and aides report that she's repeatedly made it clear she has no plans to slink away: "I am staying in the fight" (via Politico). Multiple sources claim Harris's next move is to remain in the limelight and cultivate her good standing by staying connected with the people.

They also claim she plans to use this time to restrategize her future, which could include running for Governor of California to succeed Gavin Newsom after his term ends in 2026 or launching another presidential campaign in 2028. It's worth noting that Trump's election win also put Gavin Newsom's name everywhere, as many claim he is the perfect 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. If Newsom does decide to run, it could be him against Harris for the primaries, as other aides believe she has her eyes on the major prize and isn't considering running in California at all.

Brian Brokaw, who has been an integral part of Kamala Harris's campaigns since 2010, analyzed the options: "Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not. Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don't know. Could she run for president again? Yes." he told Politico. Given the differing opinions, it seems the only way to know for certain is to wait. However, unlike many other politicians, Harris is known for her patience and deliberate approach to decision-making. So, it's unlikely we'll have answers before Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025.

