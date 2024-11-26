Kamala Harris Confessed How She Really Feels About Losing The Election To Trump
It's been three weeks since Kamala Harris lost the U.S. election to Donald Trump by 2.5 million votes. And though her concession speech was delivered with grace and poise, it was impossible to miss the deflated look and twinge of pain in her eyes. So, despite her brave words, we couldn't help but notice the tragic details in Harris's concession speech and wonder how she really felt about losing to Trump. Thankfully, Ana Navarro-Cardenas, a host on "The View" and a close friend of Kamala Harris, has given us the inside scoop after a personal chat with the Democratic politician. And according to Navarro-Cardenas, who has frequently clapped back at the Trumps, the vice president is quite zen.
"If people want to hear that she's in a fetal position sucking her thumb, no, that's not Kamala Harris. No, she's not full of anger. ... She's at peace," the host shared. She went on to acknowledge the immense "finger-pointing" happening within the Democratic Party but pointed out that Harris's entire campaign had been built in just about three months. "What she was able to do in 107 days with the tide against her and so much baggage ... it was pretty spectacular."
Sources say Kamala Harris could contest again in 2028
Considering that Kamala Harris only lost by a few million votes, there's no doubt she has a large following, including a sizeable number of Republicans who do not like the Trump-focused GOP. The Vice President seems well aware of this, and aides report that she's repeatedly made it clear she has no plans to slink away: "I am staying in the fight" (via Politico). Multiple sources claim Harris's next move is to remain in the limelight and cultivate her good standing by staying connected with the people.
They also claim she plans to use this time to restrategize her future, which could include running for Governor of California to succeed Gavin Newsom after his term ends in 2026 or launching another presidential campaign in 2028. It's worth noting that Trump's election win also put Gavin Newsom's name everywhere, as many claim he is the perfect 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. If Newsom does decide to run, it could be him against Harris for the primaries, as other aides believe she has her eyes on the major prize and isn't considering running in California at all.
Brian Brokaw, who has been an integral part of Kamala Harris's campaigns since 2010, analyzed the options: "Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not. Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don't know. Could she run for president again? Yes." he told Politico. Given the differing opinions, it seems the only way to know for certain is to wait. However, unlike many other politicians, Harris is known for her patience and deliberate approach to decision-making. So, it's unlikely we'll have answers before Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025.