Outfits We're Begging Meghan Markle To Never Wear Again

Meghan Markle has plenty of examples where she looks fantastic in jeans, and the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in a popular pair of skinny jeans. However, the duchess' sometimes disastrous denim looks have sparked headlines more than once. One of those instances was when she first met Prince Harry's grandmother, the queen. According to Us Weekly, Harry wrote in his memoir, "Spare," that they weren't intending to meet Queen Elizabeth when they did and weren't prepared: "I could see Meg regretting her jeans and black sweater."

Advertisement

Did she also regret the look she wore to the Invictus games in the Netherlands in April 2022? Though the outfit, with a Celine jacket, Linda Farrow aviators, Chanel flats, and a Celine bag, was good in theory, the skinny jeans from Revolve were sloppily cuffed and let the look down. Markle looks better in jeans that are cropped or come pre-cuffed, rather than trying to DIY.

Another potentially regretful moment was, again, when she may have been eschewing a dress code. In July 2019, Markle attended Wimbledon in jeans. While many people believe there is a dress code for spectators at the tennis tournament, there actually isn't. But there is an expectation that attendees will look pulled-together if they are watching one of the more high-profile matches. Sitting in the Royal Box is another story, though. Attendees should be looking particularly polished if they're seated in this prime spot. On this occasion, the duchess was not in the box and was seated at Court One. However, per The Daily Mail, an insider claimed Markle broke a rule when she walked in the Members' Enclosure in her jeans — another spot at Wimbledon with a dress code as strict as the Royal Box.

Advertisement