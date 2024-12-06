Thom Christopher, One Life To Life Actor, Dead At 84

During his time on "One Life to Live," Thom Christopher ended up with one of the best soap opera return-from-the-dead plotlines. In 1992, his character, mobster Carlo Hesser, was murdered, but Christopher remained on the show playing Carlo's twin brother, Mortimer Bern. Later, it was revealed that Carlo faked his death and was still alive, allowing Christopher to return to playing his original character. It sounds exhausting, but it was natural for Christopher. In a 2005 interview with Soap Opera Digest, he explained that what he loved about playing Carlo was his complexity, saying that playing a character who is "all good or all bad, it's kind of dull," adding, "It's showing the vulnerability, the humanity ... I think that's what becomes attractive and exciting for an audience to sit and watch. This is what the writers did then for Carlo."

Christopher was married to Judith Leverone, a playwright and agent, from 1971 until her death in 2019. In his tribute to Christopher, Steven Bergman wrote that his friend "always said that [Leverone] was not really gone, she was just in 'another room' and that one day he would join her there. He also said that he was not afraid of death as he knew they would be reunited together then," noting that Christopher "joined Judith in that other room where [they] are both reunited and will be together forever." Our condolences to his friends and loved ones.