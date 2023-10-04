The Best Soap Opera Return-From-The-Dead Plotlines

With daytime dramas, fantasy is reality, baby switches are as commonplace as baby showers, and death isn't always a permanent end. Saying farewell to a fictional favorite is never easy, but when it comes to soaps, "goodbye" often means "see you later." Whether a character dies onscreen, disappears under mysterious circumstances, or is presumed dead with no way to recover their remains, when it comes to soaps, the door is always open for a return. Reunions can occur weeks, months, or even years later, with or without the original performer in the role. A return can be a chance to take the character in a new direction or restore that old familiar feeling but each time a character comes back, fans have plenty to say about it.

Both saints and sinners have made many remarkable returns throughout the genre's history, so let's look at some of the characters who have defied the odds and given us some of the most memorable back-from-the-dead moments.