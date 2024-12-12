How General Hospital Stars Maurice Benard & Evan Hofer Really Get Along Off Screen

Maurice Benard and Evan Hofer have starred together on "General Hospital" since May 2022. When Hofer started his run, he said Benard displayed kindness toward him that he's cherished since. "From day one, he's been warm and generous," Hofer told Soap Opera Digest. "He's so wonderful to me, and I just love getting to hang out with him and chat with him." Their connection has also been apparent among the "General Hospital" cast and crew, including a camera operator, Vicky, who told Hofer's mother about their special relationship. "Mo doesn't bond with everybody like he's bonded with Evan," she said. "Their bond is very special."

Their friendship also went on display in December 2023, when the two co-stars attended the Daytime Emmy Awards, where Benard was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor award. Hofer, who said on "State of Mind," that he was attending the ceremony for the first time, jokingly told Soap Opera Digest that Benard was his date. "Mo and I went together and had the best time," he said. "I picked him up and we left from there and the whole night was awesome." Though Benard didn't win, he said on his podcast that their fun distracted him from worrying about winning. "That Emmy's was the first Emmy that I was truly present from beginning to end," he said. "The fact that I lost did not affect me one bit."

