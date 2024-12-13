The Most Drastic Celebrity Hair Transformations Of 2024

Celebrities aren't just born singers, actors, and entertainers — a lot of them are bonafide style icons. Kim Kardashian has long been known as a trendsetter, pushing the limits of her wardrobe and embracing designer gowns and looks that others may not have initially thought about. Similarly, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Nicole Kidman, and Drew Barrymore have had fabulous personal aesthetics that influence the public. Of course, there's one thing that's even more important than what a star chooses to wear. Hair is their crowning glory and often becomes somewhat of a trademark. So, when a star gets a total hair makeover, it's no surprise that it's headline news.

The year 2024 has been a great one for hairstylists to experiment on celebrity clientele. From actors chopping their famously long tresses into face-framing bobs to reality stars going from raven-haired locks to bleach blond, stick with us as we take you through some jaw-dropping hair transformations. Just make sure you've got your Pinterest board at the ready because there's some serious "hairspiration" here.