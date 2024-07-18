Jessica Biel Is A Glowing Beauty Makeup-Free
It's no secret that Jessica Biel is stunning. (For instance, her brunette locks have been the envy of her fans.) Biel is just as beautiful makeup-free, and in March 2020 her skincare routine was shared by Daniel Martin, her makeup artist. In an interview with Refinery29, Martin explained Biel's philosophy on makeup: "The glam is simply a complement to her natural beauty — so you'll never see her with rhinestones on her eyelids."
Martin continued, "There's not a ton of moving parts when it comes to Jessica's skin-care prep. It's basically two parts: toning and moisturizing." He also said Biel struggles with dry skin and that many components of her skincare routine are in place to combat that. However, since the "Limetown" actor is not a fan of how makeup feels, Martin gets creative. He said, "Jessica doesn't like the feel of makeup, so I've found that blending concealer with moisturizer creates this gorgeous veil for her skin." He listed some of Biel's favorite products as well.
Later that year in September, Biel showed the handiwork of that skincare in a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram. In the post, she wore a hoodie printed with the phrase, "I am a voter."
Biel joined a social media challenge to show herself without makeup
Other products that Jessica Biel uses for skincare are from Eminence Organic Skin Care. In a 2013 interview with Fabulous Magazine per the Eminence website, Biel shared two of her staples from that brand. One was a product for moisturizing, which she said she carried on airplanes often to keep her skin from getting too dry. Biel added, "I never leave the house without slathering on the Eminence Tropical Vanilla Day Cream SPF 32* [40], it's the perfect non-streaky base for make-up." Biel seems to be in the know that you should never use sunscreen below 30 SPF.
In an Instagram post from 2018, Biel embraced her glowing, makeup-less face, and she was inspired by another star. In the selfie, Biel was also wearing glasses, which she is not often seen in on red carpets and such. Biel said in the caption, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton. She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are* ... and I'm so honored to help spread that message." The "Hitchcock" actor also called on her followers to do the same and use the hashtag "#ShareStrong."
In addition to embracing natural beauty, Biel embraces products without too many artificial additives. That's precisely why the "Pete the Cat" actor started a wellness brand of kid's products called Kinderfarms.
What is Biel's biggest skincare secret?
Jessica Biel flaunted her relatability in another stunning makeup-free selfie. On Instagram in September 2018, Biel shared the snapshot, along with a photo of a cake and a gif of her eating a slice of the dessert with the caption, "Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast." Then, in February 2022, she shared a selfie showing off a hairstyle she does not always have — curly hair. "That's why her hair is so big ... it's full of secrets," Biel wrote in the caption, referencing the "Mean Girls" movie from 2004.
In 2024, Biel peeled back the curtain of her skincare and makeup routines. That February, she shared a TikTok where she said, "Get ready with me while I tell you the secret to being a perfect mom." Biel didn't speak while applying makeup, hinting that the feat is impossible. NewBeauty shared a round-up of the products used in the video, which included products from Westman Atelier and Diorshow.
@jessbiel
Groundbreaking, I know.
Biel answered questions from kids for People that May. When asked about her skincare regimen, Biel was happy to share. "Skincare routine: cleanser, toner, moisturizer, sunscreen," she said. "And I've been kind of doing a pretty simple routine like that for a really long time, and I would say that the sunscreen element ... will be one of your best friends." For more advice on staying healthy from Biel, check out how she stays in shape.