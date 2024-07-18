Jessica Biel Is A Glowing Beauty Makeup-Free

It's no secret that Jessica Biel is stunning. (For instance, her brunette locks have been the envy of her fans.) Biel is just as beautiful makeup-free, and in March 2020 her skincare routine was shared by Daniel Martin, her makeup artist. In an interview with Refinery29, Martin explained Biel's philosophy on makeup: "The glam is simply a complement to her natural beauty — so you'll never see her with rhinestones on her eyelids."

Martin continued, "There's not a ton of moving parts when it comes to Jessica's skin-care prep. It's basically two parts: toning and moisturizing." He also said Biel struggles with dry skin and that many components of her skincare routine are in place to combat that. However, since the "Limetown" actor is not a fan of how makeup feels, Martin gets creative. He said, "Jessica doesn't like the feel of makeup, so I've found that blending concealer with moisturizer creates this gorgeous veil for her skin." He listed some of Biel's favorite products as well.

Later that year in September, Biel showed the handiwork of that skincare in a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram. In the post, she wore a hoodie printed with the phrase, "I am a voter ."

