Prince George Towers Over His Siblings As He Catches Up To Kate Middleton In Height
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' kids are growing up. Some folks believe that Prince George is growing up to be his dad's twin, while others think he's turning out to be more like his grandfather, King Charles III. Regardless of which royal family member George is reminding you of these days, one thing is for sure: he definitely seems more adult than ever. Photos of George and his family attending the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6 show the young prince looking particularly tall. So tall, in fact, that he seems to be gaining on his mother in height, who stands at 5'9".
At 11 years old, it's no surprise that George is going through growth spurts and beginning to look more mature. George, who's next in line for the throne after his dad, will become king someday. And, these photos have observers taking notice of just quickly he's rising to his important responsibilities — literally.
The internet is buzzing about Prince George's height
Prince George attended the Westminster Abbey holiday event alongside his siblings, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis. As photos from the event made the rounds online, folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot to say about the growing Wales children. "How grown up do they look, and all matching too," said one X user. "George has grown so tall," noted another. Someone else shared a different photo from the event where George is looking just like hid dad's mini-me. "Prince George and Prince William are twins," they wrote.
The Wales family inside Westminster Abbey this evening 🎄
Prince George and Prince William are twins 😂 pic.twitter.com/VVTwQqSJeM
— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 6, 2024
"OMG George IS really tall!" another commented on the photo. Another X user even predicted that George may eventually tower over Prince William, who, himself, is quite statuesque at 6'3", writing, "Prince George may eclipse his father if he's already this tall lol." Whether George will grow to be 6'4" or taller is, of course, unclear. Yet, it does seem clear that when it comes to becoming the perfect heir to the throne, he's already learning from the best.