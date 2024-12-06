Prince George Towers Over His Siblings As He Catches Up To Kate Middleton In Height

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' kids are growing up. Some folks believe that Prince George is growing up to be his dad's twin, while others think he's turning out to be more like his grandfather, King Charles III. Regardless of which royal family member George is reminding you of these days, one thing is for sure: he definitely seems more adult than ever. Photos of George and his family attending the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6 show the young prince looking particularly tall. So tall, in fact, that he seems to be gaining on his mother in height, who stands at 5'9".

At 11 years old, it's no surprise that George is going through growth spurts and beginning to look more mature. George, who's next in line for the throne after his dad, will become king someday. And, these photos have observers taking notice of just quickly he's rising to his important responsibilities — literally.