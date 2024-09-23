King Charles III's relationship with each of his grandkids differs. When it comes to Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Charles is an absent grandfather due to his son living on the other side of the Atlantic. This distance has reportedly caused the monarch profound sorrow. But the proud grandpa remains super close to Prince William's three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although it's believed that Charlotte is his favorite grandchild (Charles always longed for a daughter, only to sire two sons), his bond with George is particularly special due the pair's shared burden of the crown. "Charles and Camilla absolutely adore being grandparents and are enthralled with Charlotte and George," an insider told People in 2015. "Charles is a warm and caring guy, but he comes even more alive around little George. He loves spending time with him."

Prince George's training as future king could be very different from William and Charles, with the youngster becoming the first Gen Alpha monarch. It's thought that Charles will take on a mentor role over George as he prepares for a lifetime of duty and service. This is likely to please the young prince, as he is noticeably similar to his grandpa. He may be doted on by William, but there's no denying that the youngster has a lot in common with Charles. Let's take a look at all the ways Prince George is like his grandfather and not like his dad.