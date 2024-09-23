All The Ways Prince George Is Like His Grandfather And Not Like His Dad
King Charles III's relationship with each of his grandkids differs. When it comes to Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Charles is an absent grandfather due to his son living on the other side of the Atlantic. This distance has reportedly caused the monarch profound sorrow. But the proud grandpa remains super close to Prince William's three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although it's believed that Charlotte is his favorite grandchild (Charles always longed for a daughter, only to sire two sons), his bond with George is particularly special due the pair's shared burden of the crown. "Charles and Camilla absolutely adore being grandparents and are enthralled with Charlotte and George," an insider told People in 2015. "Charles is a warm and caring guy, but he comes even more alive around little George. He loves spending time with him."
Prince George's training as future king could be very different from William and Charles, with the youngster becoming the first Gen Alpha monarch. It's thought that Charles will take on a mentor role over George as he prepares for a lifetime of duty and service. This is likely to please the young prince, as he is noticeably similar to his grandpa. He may be doted on by William, but there's no denying that the youngster has a lot in common with Charles. Let's take a look at all the ways Prince George is like his grandfather and not like his dad.
Prince George's shy and uncertain persona makes him more comparable to his grandfather
Despite being the son of the most powerful woman in Britain, King Charles III has endured many tragedies in his life. Things got off to a bad start for the monarch. A lonely little boy desperate for his mother's attention, he struggled with shyness and sensitivity, and was subsequently ostracized at school. This is in stark contrast to his eldest son, Prince William, who has seemingly been brimming with assertiveness from a young age.
Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James explained that George's mannerisms are a world away from how his father acted as a youngster, with William carrying himself with a certain sense of confidence and self-assuredness. "He looked curious and relatively fearless as a small baby, happily crawling away from his parents towards the bank of photographers during his first photo-call and then looking a little determined and possibly difficult with his father when he grew older," James said of William.
George, meanwhile, couldn't be more different, seeming somewhat apprehensive about his future. As James explained, George lacks William's competitiveness and doesn't appear to be enjoying his regal status yet. "Unlike the young William, he will often stand back slightly in public and allow his much more confident sister and his younger brother be the center of attention," explained James. "He looks thoughtful and as though he sizes situations up before acting."
Much like King Charles was, Prince George is dominated by his headstrong sister
There are undoubtedly some strange aspects to King Charles III and Princess Anne's relationship. Of these peculiar traits is Anne's tendency to dominate her big brother and steal the limelight. As a child, Anne acted as though she, and not Charles, was set to rule Britain one day. She reportedly bossed her brother around incessantly, and he appeared to acquiesce to her demands. "If [there] was a toy she wanted, she would grab it," Ingrid Seward wrote in her book "My Husband And I: The Inside Story Of 70 Years Of the Royal Marriage". "She also grabbed everything that Charles wanted — and everything he had she wanted."
Of course, Prince William didn't grow up with a sister (and rumor has it that when it came to William's complicated relationship with Prince Harry, it was the future king who could be mean-spirited at times). But like Charles, Prince George knows what it's like to have a sister who bosses him around. Princess Charlotte is renowned for her sassy attitude, and it's been said that, like Anne, she is much more comfortable in the spotlight that her brother. "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead," parenting expert Jo Frost told Hello! "There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things, when he's taking it all in."
Prince George reportedly felt anxious at school — just like his grandfather
Though Prince George's childhood is vastly different to King Charles III's, they do share some commonalities. When George started school in 2017, he was noticeably nervous. He avoided making eye contact with anyone other than his father, Prince William, who held his hand as he escorted him to the school gate. Three weeks into attending school, George was struggling to adjust. "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go," William told a local during a visit to Milton Keynes, per the Evening Standard.
George seems to have inherited this nervous disposition from his grandfather. Moreover, his reservations about school are a poignant reminder of what Charles experienced during his boarding days. Charles attended the prestigious Gordonstoun, which he reportedly hated. According to Johnny Stonborough, Charles' Gordonstoun classmate, the future king turned up to his first day of school looking positively terrified. "He was also very shy and withdrawn, and he sometimes seemed lonely and isolated," Stonborough recalled in Newsweek. "It took a while to get to know him."
The monarch was mercilessly bullied at school. It seems that his grandson has also had to contend with bullying by his peers. When Charles made George a page of honor at his 2023 coronation, for instance, George reportedly begged his grandfather to alter his uniform as he feared being bullied. Of particular concern were the white breeches and tights traditionally worn by pages. Sensitive to these concerns, Charles allowed him to wear pants instead.
Like his grandpa, Prince George has a penchant for gardening
King Charles III is famed for his green fingers. In 1986, he became the subject of much derision after revealing that he talks to his plants. "I just come and talk to the plants, really — very important to talk to them, they respond," he said, per the Evening Standard. While it's not known whether Prince George also converses with his plants, there's no denying that he's inherited his grandpa's love of gardening.
Charles started encouraging George to garden at a young age, with the pair planting a tree together. "That's the way, I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown, or whatever?' and you hope that they take an interest," Charles told the BBC. George loves Charles' plot of green, Highgrove garden, where he enjoys playing and helping his grandfather out.
When his mother, Princess Catherine, designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, George was in awe, giving the creation 20 out of 10. And in Prince William's 2020 documentary, "Prince William: A Planet For Us All" (via the Daily Mail), George could be seen gardening alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte. That year, Catherine revealed that her children were engaged in a sunflower-growing competition, but George was feeling mighty grumpy that his hadn't grown as tall as Prince Louis'.
Prince George's distinct mannerisms are similar to King Charles'
King Charles III has some pretty unique mannerisms and quirks. For many years, he was renowned for keeping his hands in his pockets, and fidgeting with his cufflinks. Such mannerisms have been attributed to a lack of confidence prior to ascending the throne (there are also rumors that he keeps his hands in his pockets due to being self-conscious of his swollen fingers).
Charles' distinct mannerisms began to manifest when he was a young boy. In 2016, Prince William and Prince Harry looked back on some vintage Windsor family footage as part of the BBC documentary "Elizabeth at 90 — A Family Tribute." Watching footage of a toddler Charles, the brothers were struck by how similar he was to George. "He walks like George," Harry observed, per Hello! William agreed that the grandfather and grandson duo shared some decidedly similar characteristics. "Or George walks like him. It's the purpose to the walk," Harry added.
It remains to be seen whether George will continue to share his grandpa's mannerisms when he takes to the throne — and whether hiding his hands in his pockets is on his regal agenda — but there's no denying that these two are peas in a delightfully quirky pod.
As he got older, Prince George became unafraid of speaking his mind
Despite being one of the most popular royals, Prince William has been plagued by controversies. Unlike his father, King Charles III, William rarely speaks out on political issues, and this has led to significant pushback. In 2022, for instance, he caused widespread dismay when he seemingly refused to apologize for Britain's horrific colonial past while giving a speech in Jamaica. Though he expressed sorrow over slavery, he stopped short of issuing an apology. Generally, William is an apolitical person (at least publicly), though he has hinted at becoming more vocal with regards to his personal views as he climbs the royal hierarchy.
Meanwhile, Charles has never been afraid of voicing his opinions, which is undoubtedly unusual for someone of his royal bearing. In fact, he'd been speaking out on political issues long before he became king and reportedly even tried to influence government decisions. In 2022, the then-Prince Charles lamented the policies of former conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, who vowed to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. According to insiders who spoke to The Times, Charles branded the scheme appalling.
As he grows up, Prince George is slowly becoming outspoken — just like his grandpa. "His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years," a source told Us Weekly in 2022. "He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn't hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine."
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's bond is similar to that of King Charles and Princess Anne
Their contretemps aside, Prince George reportedly enjoys a close bond with his sister, Princess Charlotte. The pair's relationship has been favorably compared to the dynamic between King Charles III and Princess Anne as children, with Charlotte appearing protective of her big brother in public.
Anne has always been incredibly supportive of Charles, particularly after he ascended the throne. Likewise, Charlotte is already supporting her brother as he prepares for a life of service. Chatting to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond explained that, much like Charles did with the apparently bossy Anne, George would come to appreciate his sister's headstrong persona as he grows up. "I'm sure in years to come George will be hugely grateful for his sister's support, she looks as if she is more than ready to help out both her brothers when needed," said Bond.
These comparisons were also evident at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. In a wholesome moment, Charlotte had to remind her brother to bow. "There were so many parallels comparing George and Charlotte supporting each other in this time as Charles and Anne supported each other throughout so much of history," royal expert Christine Ross said on "Royally Us" in 2022. "The way that Princess Anne supports King Charles and his new role is really moving, and I loved to think that they were trying to, you know, support that bond for George and Charlotte."
King Charles and his grandson are both talented amateur painters
King Charles III is a man of many talents, and is particularly famed for his knack for painting. With a particular penchant for watercolors, Charles has described his love of painting as transporting him to another world. Having started putting brush to paper at a young age, it's a passion that the monarch has been indulging in for decades. "Looking back now at those first sketches I did, I am appalled by how bad they are," he said, per The Scotsman. "But, nevertheless, the great thing about painting is that you are making your own individual interpretation of whatever view you have chosen."
Though Prince William isn't known for dabbling in art, his eldest son shares the king's passion. Like his grandpa before him, Prince George began painting at a young age. On Christmas 2022, Princess Catherine and William shared George's impressive watercolor of a reindeer to their X followers.
The painting was reportedly inspired by the works of artist Hannah Dale. "He's obviously got talent," Dale told Hello! "He has an eye for form and color. It was lovely. It was really lovely to see. I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that's maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much." George's artistic flair is yet another example of how he's more similar to his grandpa than his dad.
Like his grandpa, Prince George has a passion for baking
While there are many normal things Prince George will never be allowed to do, he is able to enjoy fun pastimes such as baking. George has been baking from a young age, with Princess Catherine, who is a talented confectioner herself, revealing in 2016 that the little one loved baking with her. And during lockdown, George and his siblings had great fun making sweet treats at home. "The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking," William said during a visit to a bakery in June 2020, per Hola!
Charles shares his grandson's passion for baking. In 2018, it was revealed that he and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, are both fans of "The Great British Bake Off." Two years later, Charles and Camilla shared their favorite baking recipes with fans, including instructions on how to make Scottish oatcakes, Cornish pasties, and Welsh cakes.
George's father, meanwhile, has admitted to being rather hopeless in the kitchen. In 2023, William went viral on TikTok when a user uploaded a video compilation of his various baking fails. These included the prince grappling with pretzel dough and some confectioners sugar mishaps that left his wife chortling.
Prince George's concern for the environment makes him more like his grandfather than Prince William
Both King Charles III and Prince William care about environmental issues, but the former has been consistent in his impassioned environmentalist pleas throughout the years. William, however, hasn't been nearly as active as his father when it comes to green issues. While Charles' environmental activism has been lauded as fervent, William's commitment to such causes has been called into question (The New Statesman dubbed him as beige as can be on environmental issues).
It appears that Prince George shares his grandfather's concern for the environment. Speaking to the BBC (via People) in 2021, William revealed that George was becoming increasingly frustrated over people's disregard for the environment. "George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realize but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused," he explained. "[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day ... pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again."
Though a young child, in years to come George may very well become as passionate about the environment as his grandfather. In fact, it was George who inspired William to follow in Charles' footsteps by embracing environmental causes.