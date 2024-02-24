Proof That Prince George Is Growing Up To Be His Dad's Twin

Being second in line to the British throne might already be enough for you to proclaim that George, Prince of Wales, is one of the luckiest kids in the world. However, the little one's charmed life doesn't stop there. Not only is he set up for a life of fame, wealth, and luxury, but it seems that the eldest of this new generation of royals is also enjoying a particularly close relationship with his dad, Prince William.

While the private dynamics of the British royal family remain just that — private — there are hints that the two princes share an incredibly tight bond and that Prince George is being molded to be a miniature version of his successful father. In fact, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has even spearheaded a high-profile foundation that highlights the important role fathers play in the emotional well-being of their children. Clearly, William plays a major role in George's life.

From their flaxen hair to their similar hobbies to the way they hold themselves with poise during engagements, it appears that Prince George is growing up to be his father's lookalike in more ways than one. As the little royal is soon to leave childhood behind and enter his teen years, let's take a look at all the signs of what kind of king Prince George might become.