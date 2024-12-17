The Strange Confession Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Made That Sparked Major Backlash
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been no strangers to the spotlight. They played on-screen couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart as part of the cast of "That '70s Show," and their chemistry was undeniable. But it wasn't until 2014, some 15 years after playing on-screen lovers, that Kutcher proposed and the couple got engaged in real life. They had their first child just months after getting engaged, and their second child two years later.
Kutcher and Kunis have given a number of interviews together over the years, and they've had the privilege of working together a handful of times as well. In fact, the two got to relive the good ol' days with guest appearances on the "That '70s Show" sequel, "That '90s Show."
With the mature nature of their on-screen personas, and their children being relatively young, the couple do not often discuss or showcase their children in the public eye. In 2021, however, Kutcher and Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, and revealed some peculiar information about their kids.
The couple only believe bathing to be necessary when there is visible dirt
On Shepard's podcast, Ashton Kutcher made the claim that, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." He went on to explain that this is a philosophy he and Mila Kunis agree on, both with respect to their children as well as themselves. Mila tragically shared that growing up, she did not always have access to hot water, so she "didn't shower very much anyway."
After the episode aired, many fans took to Twitter to express their discomfort with Mila and Ashton's stance on bathing. One fan tweeted, "The way Mila and Ashton could've kept the bathing comments to themselves."
On the flip side, however, other celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal controversially backed the two of them, coming out with a similar stance on bathing. Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary." Knowing that Mila and Ashton aren't the only ones who find washing oneself with soap to be unnecessary is certainly alarming, but the fact that they are passing along that philosophy to their children is a whole other story.