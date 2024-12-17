The Strange Confession Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Made That Sparked Major Backlash

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been no strangers to the spotlight. They played on-screen couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart as part of the cast of "That '70s Show," and their chemistry was undeniable. But it wasn't until 2014, some 15 years after playing on-screen lovers, that Kutcher proposed and the couple got engaged in real life. They had their first child just months after getting engaged, and their second child two years later.

Kutcher and Kunis have given a number of interviews together over the years, and they've had the privilege of working together a handful of times as well. In fact, the two got to relive the good ol' days with guest appearances on the "That '70s Show" sequel, "That '90s Show."

With the mature nature of their on-screen personas, and their children being relatively young, the couple do not often discuss or showcase their children in the public eye. In 2021, however, Kutcher and Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, and revealed some peculiar information about their kids.