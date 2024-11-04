Controversial Ashton Kutcher Moments We Can't Forget About

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault, child abuse, criminal activity, sexism, and cultural appropriation.

Ashton Kutcher tends to stay out of the spotlight when he can help it these days. After a hugely successful career with shows like "That 70's Show," "Punk'd," and "Two and a Half Men" under his belt, he focuses more on family and business ventures than any new roles. This has in no way kept him from being the subject of major controversy, though, with several stories cropping up in recent years that have brought plenty of heat to the actor's life.

A 2024 controversy for Kutcher appears to stem from old comments with new context. In the wake of the Sean Diddy Combs arrest and allegations, many celebrities have found themselves in hot water, Kutcher included. Fans have pulled old clips of him talking about parties at Diddy's, and it's no secret that the two have been friends for over two decades. One user on X, formerly Twitter, posted old photos of Kutcher and Diddy together with a caption that read, "Remember Ashton Kutcher was good friends with Diddy...also remember Kutcher founded that sex trafficking organization..."

In an episode of "Hot Ones" from 2019, Kutcher was asked to share anything he could about the (even back then) famous parties Diddy threw. Kutcher said, "I've got a lot I can't tell," which is a heck of a quote with all the information that's come out about what allegedly went on at those parties. This might be one controversy that neither Kutcher nor his wife, Mila Kunis, can smooth over with a nonchalant apology.

