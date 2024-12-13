Whatever Happened To Legally Blonde Star Ali Larter?

Ali Larter may no longer be the It-girl she was when she shot to stardom in the late '90s and early 2000s, but many of her projects have stood the test of time and become pop culture classics. After kicking off her acting career with minor roles in TV series such as "Dawson's Creek," Larter made her film debut in 1999's "Varsity Blues" as cheerleader Darcy Sears, whose whipped-cream bikini scene became so iconic that it was referenced in movies, shows, and even a Katy Perry music video.

Advertisement

She then seemed unstoppable over the next decade, appearing in back-to-back hits such as the "Final Destination" franchise, "Heroes," the "Resident Evil" movies, and "Legally Blonde," where she starred as fitness instructor Brooke Taylor Windham. However, while some actors would likely choose to continue taking on projects to maintain their momentum following such successes, Larter took a break from acting instead in 2011 to focus on her other priority in life: her family.

Four years after meeting him on the set of the comedy "Homo Erectus," Larter tied the knot with actor Hayes MacArthur in 2009 and welcomed a son, Theodore, with him the following year. Shortly after, she stepped out of the spotlight and didn't return to the screen until 2014. However, aside from 2016's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," none of her post-hiatus projects became box office or ratings hits, failing to help her regain the level of fame and media coverage she once had. But that doesn't mean Larter isn't in a good place in her life. Here's what Larter has been up to since her acting hiatus.

Advertisement