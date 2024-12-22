Hilary Duff's Son Has Some Strong Thoughts About The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Hilary Duff's son Luca weighed in on "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," a seminal teen classic beloved by Millennials who grew up watching the Disney Channel. The actress, who shot to fame as the star of the TV show "Lizzie McGuire" and then its subsequent movie, reports that she revisited the film with her son.
In a 2019 Billboard interview with Meghan Trainor, Duff says her son Luca, who was nine at the time, wasn't a fan of the film's final scene when Gordo shares a kiss with Lizzie. Instead, he declared the moment "so awkward." He especially disliked Gordo's "Thank you" response after the kiss. "Luca was like, 'You can't do that!,'" said Duff. The kiss is endearing but a little uncomfortable, particularly because both actors were just 14 at the time of filming. Still, Hilary Duff told Trainor she's not sure how her son knew "Thank you" wasn't a great post-kiss response.
To be fair, it's a little awkward watching your mom kiss someone onscreen — even if "Lizzie McGuire" fans were delighted to see Lizzie and Gordo make good on a flirtation that had threaded through the television series.
The Lizzie McGuire reboot would not have reunited Lizzie and Gordo
Within the "Lizzie McGuire" show canon, Gordo has a crush on his best friend Lizzie. Several episodes hint at the pair's chemistry, including in the episode "Dear Lizzie," when Gordo confesses his crush in an anonymous advice letter. In the series finale, "Bye Bye, Hillridge Junior High," Gordo writes a sweet message in Lizzie's yearbook that prompts her to kiss him on the cheek right as their class photo is snapped. Still, "The Lizzie McGuire" movie marks their first real kiss — and the most concrete exploration of their feelings for each other. But, they never get beyond a quick rooftop kiss.
There was originally supposed to be a sequel to the immensely popular movie, but it stalled during contract negotiations. In 2020, Disney+ canceled a reboot of the show, which would have featured Lizzie McGuire as a 30-year-old.
But while Gordo was set to return for the updated version of the show, writer Jonathan Hurwitz had an answer for fans wondering if Gordo was Lizzie's end game. "Lizzie meets up with Gordo, who she's just kind of been in touch with via text over the years, occasionally. And they meet up and Gordo reveals that he is engaged, engaged to a woman and she's pregnant and they're really happy. So no, in this version, Lizzie and Gordo would not have ended up together," he explained on TikTok.