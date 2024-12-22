Hilary Duff's Son Has Some Strong Thoughts About The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Hilary Duff's son Luca weighed in on "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," a seminal teen classic beloved by Millennials who grew up watching the Disney Channel. The actress, who shot to fame as the star of the TV show "Lizzie McGuire" and then its subsequent movie, reports that she revisited the film with her son.

In a 2019 Billboard interview with Meghan Trainor, Duff says her son Luca, who was nine at the time, wasn't a fan of the film's final scene when Gordo shares a kiss with Lizzie. Instead, he declared the moment "so awkward." He especially disliked Gordo's "Thank you" response after the kiss. "Luca was like, 'You can't do that!,'" said Duff. The kiss is endearing but a little uncomfortable, particularly because both actors were just 14 at the time of filming. Still, Hilary Duff told Trainor she's not sure how her son knew "Thank you" wasn't a great post-kiss response.

To be fair, it's a little awkward watching your mom kiss someone onscreen — even if "Lizzie McGuire" fans were delighted to see Lizzie and Gordo make good on a flirtation that had threaded through the television series.

