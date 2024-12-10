Inside Jeff Bezos' Scary Helicopter Crash Experience

Jeff Bezos' fantasy of taking humanity beyond the stars nearly took a tragic turn when he tried making his dreams a reality. Years before Amazon became the conglomerate it is today, Bezos was scouting land to launch his rocket company, Blue Origin. Nowadays, the company has test facilities around the country. But back in 2003, just three years after Bezos founded Blue Origin, the billionaire CEO and mogul was scouting a canyon in West Texas to establish the company's first official launch site.

Advertisement

However, Blue Origin's humble beginnings got off to a rocky start thanks, in large part, to Bezos' impatience. According to Christian Davenport's book "The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos" (via Business Insider), Bezos was warned against taking a helicopter to scout the area. Instead, he was told it'd be safer to investigate the land by horseback. But since the helicopter was quicker, Bezos ignored the advice.

Bezos and his three passengers parked the helicopter on a mountainous area a bit away from their destination. After surveying it, the passengers would reboard the helicopter before it took off for another flight. But the chopper's tail struck a nearby tree while in the air, sending it crashing into the terrain where it landed upside down. In a 2008 interview with CNN, Bezos theorized that the crash happened partially because of a capacity issue. "We had a full cabin, and a full tank of gas, so the helicopter was heavy," he explained.

Advertisement