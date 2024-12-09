Lip Reader Gives Peek Into Donald Trump And Prince William's Dynamic (Prince Harry Must Be Steaming)
Donald Trump was up to his old tricks when he met William, Prince of Wales, over the weekend. The senior royal and the incoming 47th president reunited for the first time in years on December 7, 2024, at the rededication of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. Afterward, the two men posed for photos and spoke briefly at the British ambassador's residence. Trump's body language indicated that he was trying to present his usual dominant image; the divisive politician held onto the prince's hand a fraction too long and patted William familiarly on the arm instead of keeping a respectful distance. Yet despite the power play on Trump's part, these two public figures seem poised to enjoy a friendly relationship for the next four years. Their lips say it all.
President-elect Trump greets Prince William at Notre Dame Cathedral Re-Opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/D5I8KU3tuy
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2024
Speaking exclusively to The List, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling deciphered the short exchange at Notre Dame as the president-elect greeted the prince. The clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, seen above, shows only a portion of what was said, but it was a positive moment nonetheless. Hickling, founder of Lipreader, noted that William began by saying "Happy to" before the camera cut to a different angle. A moment later, the prince confirmed "see you afterwards." Trump's response began with: "I'd love..." Once again, it was difficult to see what happened afterward, but the former "Apprentice" host's head movements indicated that he finished his thought before moving on down the front aisle.
The cordiality continued when Trump made his entrance at the embassy. As seen in this clip on X, William said, "Very good to see you," and the newly re-elected president replied, "Good to see you," before immediately turning his attention to the group of reporters capturing the action. He then added, "He's a good man, this one" — a compliment, true, but perhaps also a sly dig at a very different prince?
An alliance between these two could hurt Harry's chances of reconciliation
One would think Donald Trump would relate more closely to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, than to his older brother. Like the incoming president, Harry is open and spontaneous, if sometimes impulsive and quick-tempered. The fact that he and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opted for the luxe life in California should have pleased the ultra-patriotic president. Not so, it seems. During his latest campaign, Trump slammed Prince Harry for his "unforgivable" betrayal of the royal family, particularly the late Queen Elizabeth II. Alluding to the many startling allegations in Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare," the controversial politician suggested that if he were in charge, he wouldn't protect the Duke of Sussex from being deported back to the U.K. (Harry's visa privileges may be in jeopardy because of allegations he lied about his past drug use on his application).
But considering the continued iciness between Harry and his extended family, Trump's decision to side with Team Palace is understandable. As president, he needs to remain on good terms with the leaders of America's allies. Buddying up to a black-sheep prince would create unnecessary tensions during future visits to the U.K. The divisive politician is also naturally drawn to powerful people, and William is next in line to the throne while Harry is way further down in the line of succession, and Meghan is struggling just to get her luxury brand beyond a blank webpage.
It's worth noting that Kensington Palace later revealed exactly what went on during the 40-minute sit-down between the prince and Trump. "The pair discussed a range of global issues, but focused on the importance of the U.K./U.S. special relationship," a spokesperson stated (via Express). "President Trump also shared some warm and fond memories with the prince about the late queen, for which [William] was extremely grateful." Only time will tell whether these two powerful men develop a true partnership, or if William is simply paying (ahem) lip service to the sitting president.