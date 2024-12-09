Lip Reader Gives Peek Into Donald Trump And Prince William's Dynamic (Prince Harry Must Be Steaming)

Donald Trump was up to his old tricks when he met William, Prince of Wales, over the weekend. The senior royal and the incoming 47th president reunited for the first time in years on December 7, 2024, at the rededication of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. Afterward, the two men posed for photos and spoke briefly at the British ambassador's residence. Trump's body language indicated that he was trying to present his usual dominant image; the divisive politician held onto the prince's hand a fraction too long and patted William familiarly on the arm instead of keeping a respectful distance. Yet despite the power play on Trump's part, these two public figures seem poised to enjoy a friendly relationship for the next four years. Their lips say it all.

Advertisement

President-elect Trump greets Prince William at Notre Dame Cathedral Re-Opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/D5I8KU3tuy — CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2024

Speaking exclusively to The List, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling deciphered the short exchange at Notre Dame as the president-elect greeted the prince. The clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, seen above, shows only a portion of what was said, but it was a positive moment nonetheless. Hickling, founder of Lipreader, noted that William began by saying "Happy to" before the camera cut to a different angle. A moment later, the prince confirmed "see you afterwards." Trump's response began with: "I'd love..." Once again, it was difficult to see what happened afterward, but the former "Apprentice" host's head movements indicated that he finished his thought before moving on down the front aisle.

Advertisement

The cordiality continued when Trump made his entrance at the embassy. As seen in this clip on X, William said, "Very good to see you," and the newly re-elected president replied, "Good to see you," before immediately turning his attention to the group of reporters capturing the action. He then added, "He's a good man, this one" — a compliment, true, but perhaps also a sly dig at a very different prince?