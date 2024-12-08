Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Is Up To His Old Tricks In Meeting With Prince William

Fresh from his Election Day victory, Donald Trump has wasted no time re-establishing himself as the returning resident of the White House. Just a month after clinching the presidency, Trump headed to Paris for the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral, newly restored after a devastating fire five years ago. Among the many famous faces at the event were First Lady Jill Biden, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy, and William, Prince of Wales, standing in for King Charles III. (Melania Trump was busy at home promoting her Christmas ornaments, but Elon Musk, Trump's new bestie, flew in for the occasion.) In an apparent departure from years earlier when the king and Prince William apparently snubbed Trump during a state visit to the U.K., the royal and the incoming POTUS had a brief meeting at the U.K. Ambassador's Residence after the rededication ceremony.

The new special relationship? 🇬🇧🇺🇸The Prince of Wales and @realDonaldTrump are currently meeting in Paris. Prince William, representing the King, is the first member of the royal family to meet Trump since his re-election to the @WhiteHouse and has beaten @Keir_Starmer to it. pic.twitter.com/RXL7P9lTcG — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) December 7, 2024

Prince William has shared his secret to combating anxiety during royal outings: He takes out his contact lenses so he can't see people's faces clearly. For his first face-to-face with Trump, he may have wished he had worn a blindfold. The List spoke exclusively to Traci Brown, CSP, Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, and asked her to analyze Trump's interaction with the prince. To no one's surprise, Brown affirmed that the controversial politician hasn't changed a bit since his last term in office. "Once again, [he] has to be the biggest, most important guy in the room," she said. "We've seen these power plays before."

