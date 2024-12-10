Why Patrick Mahomes Takes Credit For Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Romance

It appears that Patrick Mahomes isn't just responsible for the Kansas City Chief's 2020, 2023, and 2024 Super Bowl wins, but also for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship. While on the "The Pat McAfee Show" in May 2024, Mahomes claimed he was the reason Kelce even went to see the Eras tour back in July 2023. "I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [plan was made]," he said, referring to when Kelce went to Swift's concert and tried to meet her so he could give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Mahomes continued: "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should just go for it. Just go for it!'"

Given that Mahomes played a hand in orchestrating their relationship, it's no surprise that he approves of Swift as Kelce's girlfriend. He also approves of Swift as a friend for his kids. While speaking on 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes revealed that he's gotten the opportunity to taste some of Swift's infamous baked goods and that she'll sometimes bake with his and Brittany Mahomes' daughter, Sterling. "She's made different treats that have been around my house, just like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," he said (via X, formerly Twitter). "Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes."