Why Patrick Mahomes Takes Credit For Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Romance
It appears that Patrick Mahomes isn't just responsible for the Kansas City Chief's 2020, 2023, and 2024 Super Bowl wins, but also for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship. While on the "The Pat McAfee Show" in May 2024, Mahomes claimed he was the reason Kelce even went to see the Eras tour back in July 2023. "I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [plan was made]," he said, referring to when Kelce went to Swift's concert and tried to meet her so he could give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Mahomes continued: "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should just go for it. Just go for it!'"
Given that Mahomes played a hand in orchestrating their relationship, it's no surprise that he approves of Swift as Kelce's girlfriend. He also approves of Swift as a friend for his kids. While speaking on 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes revealed that he's gotten the opportunity to taste some of Swift's infamous baked goods and that she'll sometimes bake with his and Brittany Mahomes' daughter, Sterling. "She's made different treats that have been around my house, just like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," he said (via X, formerly Twitter). "Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes."
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were also close with Travis Kelce's ex
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' friendship with Taylor Swift may suggest that they think she's a good match for Travis Kelce. However, not too long ago they were also chummy with Kayla Nicole, who Kelce was in an on-and-off relationship with between 2017 and 2022. Nicole seemed to be Kelce's date at Brittany and Patrick's 2022 wedding, and some outlets have reported that Nicole was chosen as one of Brittany's bridesmaids. Following Kelce and Nicole's breakup, the Mahomes couple seemingly stayed friendly with Nicole. Interestingly enough, Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes even started leaving flirty comments on Nicole's Instagram photos, adding to Jackson's list of controversial moments.
But when Patrick and Brittany started hanging out with Swift, Nicole knew she had to step back from her friendship with them and unfollowed them on Instagram. "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," she told People in October 2023. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."
Nicole further told the outlet that she spoke with Brittany before making this decision, adding, "She knows that I love her." She continued, "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."