Controversial Jackson Mahomes Moments We Can't Forget About
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' controversial family has a dark side that is best seen through his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes' actions. After the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in 2019, Jackson and his now-sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, taunted the opposing team's fans by singing "Na na na, hey hey, goodbye," the New York Post reported. Shortly after, Dave Portnoy, creator of Bar Stool Sports and Boston-dweller, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clap back, "[Are] Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend and his brother the two dumbest humans on earth?"
However, most Chiefs fans defended the Mahomes family and called Portnoy out for being a sore loser. Throughout the game, Brittany tweeted that the Patriots fans weren't being kind to them either, so it might've been a tit-for-tat situation. However, Jackson can't seem to take it as good as he can dish it. After the Chiefs lost a game to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, an X video showed some of the winning team's fans teasing Jackson by repeatedly saying, "I'm so sorry for you."
After keeping his cool for a moment, Jackson poured water on the fans and walked away. In an interview with the Kansas City Star, Patrick said that the fans had said plenty more than what the clip showed. Although he disapproved of Jackson's actions, he felt that the stressful situation triggered the inappropriate move, saying, "He takes a lot, and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can." However, that was far from Jackson's only controversy.
Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexual battery
Kansas City restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn accused Jackson Mahomes of sexual assault in March 2023. In an interview with the Kansas City Star, Vaughn alleged that Jackson had kissed her without her consent and continued to do so despite her protests. She also claimed that she had to call upon the help of her staff members to get him off her. A waiter at Vaughn's establishment said that the social media personality rudely shoved him out of an office while he was attempting to enter to get water.
Jackson's lawyer told the outlet that he wasn't in the wrong, and they had witnesses to back up their claim. Kansas City Star's article also featured a CCTV video of the alleged incident, which showed Jackson kissing Vaughn out of the blue. In May, People reported the TikToker was arrested under a $100,000 bond and charged with aggravated sexual battery. Those charges were dropped in the January 2024 trial.
According to the Associated Press, the prosecutors made the decision because Vaughn didn't seem to want anything to do with the trial and didn't show up to testify. However, Jackson wasn't out of the woods just yet because he still had to face a misdemeanor charge for pushing the waiter. In March, he pleaded no contest to the accusation and CNN reported that he was sentenced to six months probation. Although Brittany Mahomes stood by him during the accusations, we've since seen several signs that her bond with brother-in-law Jackson is on the rocks.
He butted heads with a small Kansas City bar
In 2021, Jackson Mahomes took to Instagram to slam Kansas City bar SoT for their poor service and claimed that the staff had been unpleasant to him. However, SoT wasn't having any of it and clapped back at Patrick Mahomes' little brother through a scathing statement on social media. They started by explaining that Jackson was unhappy with them because their small bar couldn't fit his group of friends. The bar expressed their disappointment in Jackson for using his social presence to attack a small business after they had already struggled through the pandemic.
"We survived a global pandemic, we'll survive your ego," they remarked, later adding, "We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck — we would use our influence in more responsible ways," per Fox 4 News Kansas City. SoT also referenced some of Jackson's controversial moments, including the time he did a TikTok dance on the late Sean Taylor's memorial.
The former Washington Redskins player died tragically died at 24 after being shot during a home invasion. Fed Ex Field honored Taylor by inscribing his jersey number "21" on the field, and Jackson seemingly thought that was a great place to showcase his dancing skills. In a rare move, he took accountability for his actions and issued an apology on X, explaining that he was simply following the director's orders and didn't mean to cause any offense.