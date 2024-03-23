Controversial Jackson Mahomes Moments We Can't Forget About

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' controversial family has a dark side that is best seen through his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes' actions. After the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in 2019, Jackson and his now-sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, taunted the opposing team's fans by singing "Na na na, hey hey, goodbye," the New York Post reported. Shortly after, Dave Portnoy, creator of Bar Stool Sports and Boston-dweller, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clap back, "[Are] Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend and his brother the two dumbest humans on earth?"

However, most Chiefs fans defended the Mahomes family and called Portnoy out for being a sore loser. Throughout the game, Brittany tweeted that the Patriots fans weren't being kind to them either, so it might've been a tit-for-tat situation. However, Jackson can't seem to take it as good as he can dish it. After the Chiefs lost a game to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, an X video showed some of the winning team's fans teasing Jackson by repeatedly saying, "I'm so sorry for you."

After keeping his cool for a moment, Jackson poured water on the fans and walked away. In an interview with the Kansas City Star, Patrick said that the fans had said plenty more than what the clip showed. Although he disapproved of Jackson's actions, he felt that the stressful situation triggered the inappropriate move, saying, "He takes a lot, and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can." However, that was far from Jackson's only controversy.