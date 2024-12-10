What We Know About Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Private Life Today

For folks who grew up in the '90s, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was the ultimate heartthrob. The star was everywhere as a teenager, from voicing Simba in "The Lion King" to appearing in films like "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Tom and Huck." So, where is he today? Well, he's not on our TV screens or magazine covers like he once was, and it seems that this is by his design.

Advertisement

If you're wondering whatever happened to Thomas, you're definitely not alone. When it comes to his private life, who he's dating, and what his career looks like today, the former child star is certainly a mystery. Thomas clearly still has a fanbase. He has fan accounts on social media but no public accounts of his own. He is rarely photographed, but it makes the news when he is. It seems that Thomas simply no longer wants to be the it-guy he was as a teen. And it's really no surprise.

Back in 1996, Thomas was just 13 years old and already a star. He told Premiere Magazine, "You can't be trapped in this bubble called the acting industry," adding, "The industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I'm not Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I'm just Jonathan. I don't like hanging out with other actors and actresses." These days, Thomas likely spends most of his time being "just Jonathan," but what is he up to? Here's what we know.

Advertisement