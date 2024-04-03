Jonathan Taylor Thomas: 13 Facts About The '90s Heartthrob

Back in the '90s and early 2000s, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was pretty much everywhere. The child star shot to fame as one of Tim "The Toolman" Taylor's sons on "Home Improvement," a long-running family comedy starring Tim Allen. He continued to rise through the ranks of Hollywood, voicing the young Simba in "The Lion King" in 1994 and Pinocchio in "The Adventures of Pinocchio" in 1996. He also starred as Tom Sawyer in 1995. By the early 2000s, he had become a bona fide teen heartthrob, appearing on magazine covers, locker doors, and bedroom walls.

Achieving that level of superstardom as a child certainly can't be easy, but Thomas seems to take it all in stride. "When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink," he told People in 2013. "I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

In recent years, Jonathan Taylor Thomas' relationship with stardom has changed, as he has somewhat faded out of the spotlight; his last role came in 2013 with a cameo in Allen's show "Last Man Standing." Of course, his filmography is only a piece of his story. Here are a few interesting details about JTT you might not have known.