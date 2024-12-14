Ivanka Trump's Kids Live An Insanely Lavish Life
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner grew up in the lap of luxury and continued to enjoy an insanely lavish life together after tying the knot in 2009. With all of the opportunities, resources, and connections afforded to the celebrity couple by their respective families, Ivanka and her husband have made a lot of money from various businesses and investments and grown their combined net worth to a staggering $800 million. They're poised to only get richer, with Forbes predicting in November 2024 that Donald Trump's second term as president would fast-track Kushner to billionaire status. So, it's no surprise that the couple's children have only known the kind of luxe lifestyle where traveling to Europe on a private jet is a random Tuesday rather than a major family event.
Ivanka and Kushner share three kids; they welcomed Arabella Rose in 2011, Joseph Frederick in 2013, and Theodore James in 2016. After leaving Washington, D.C., and the world of politics, behind in 2020 Ivanka and Kushner have enjoyed a quieter life in Miami Beach, Florida, where they bought and renovated a $24 million waterfront property on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, also known as "Billionaire Bunker." In late 2023, the family of five moved into their palatial home, which boasts six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a double staircase, a pool, an indoor spa, and a private boat dock. Ivanka has shared numerous photos and videos showing them enjoying their home's many amenities, such as their huge hot tub and their breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.
However, living in a mansion next to the likes of Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos is just one of the many luxuries that Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore enjoy on a regular basis.
Ski trips are an annual tradition for their family
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's three children are perhaps some of the most well-traveled kids in the country, having joined their parents on trips to local destinations and far-flung countries alike including Egypt, Qatar, France, Jerusalem, Italy, and Spain. Aside from getting to travel by private jet, their trips have also allowed Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore to learn more about different cultures, cuisines, and even their own Jewish faith. "The most rewarding thing about traveling with children is watching their curiosity and excitement flourish as they explore and discover new places," Ivanka enthused in a 2014 interview with the New York Post.
However, there's one destination they visit almost every year: Aspen, Colorado. It's a tradition that started during Donald Trump's marriage to his late first wife Ivana Trump and was continued by the Trump children as part of their insanely lavish lives. "It's our tradition to do a ski trip together once a year. [...] We've made a lot of great memories out there and I am excited to keep the tradition going," Ivanka shared on her website back in 2015 (via CNN). An Aspen trip for spring break 2017 involving several family members caused controversy due to the cost of having a reported 100 Secret Service agents accompany them, but it didn't put a damper on the holiday.
In 2019, the fashion designer also shared photos of her riding a snowmobile with one of her kids during an Easter trip to the celebrity hotspot. And, Ivanka and Kushner further upheld the tradition in January 2024 by spending the New Year hitting the ski slopes with their kids.
Arabella attended a star-studded wedding bash in India with her parents
Ivanka Trump frequently made red carpet appearances and attended lavish events alongside her parents Donald and Ivana Trump when she was a child, so it makes sense that her kids are also enjoying this perk thanks to their famous last name. Ivanka and Jared Kushner's eldest child, Arabella, joined her parents in India in March 2024 to attend the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant. The extravagant event featured a live concert by Rihanna and featured numerous famous figures, including Karlie Kloss, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, in attendance.
Arabella not only got to rub elbows with the stars; she also donned several stunning — and likely pricey — outfits for the multi-day festivities. Photos and videos shared by her mom on Instagram showed the young girl twinning with Ivanka in a yellow look from Indian designer Manish Malhotra and a blue gown by Custom by Zoe.
Arabella had a lavish celebration of her own months before attending the pre-wedding bash too. In June 2023, her parents threw a grand bat mitzvah for their only daughter, who wore a different but equally gorgeous and sparkly couture dress from Custom by Zoe. It's unclear how much the bash cost, but based on the photos from the event, the elaborate floral decorations alone look expensive — which is only fitting for the little princess of the Trump family.
Ivanka and Jared's kids sat courtside at NBA games and have attended World Cup matches too
Courtside seats at NBA games are a status symbol for the rich and famous, with Drake, Adele, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates being just some of the celebrities who have been spotted supporting their favorite teams from these prized positions. Ivanka Trump's sons Joseph and Theodore can be counted among their impressive number as the two boys have sat courtside with their mom at several games. In April 2023, the first daughter and her youngest son, whose Heat T-shirt made it clear who he was there to support, watched their favorite team emerge victorious against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ivanka and Joseph also occupied the best seats at Florida's Kaseya Center the following month to watch the faceoff between the Heat and Boston Celtics.
Aside from watching the game up close, Ivanka's sons also met their favorite players and got their autographs. A video showed Miami star Jimmy Butler signing for one of Ivanka's sons after a game in October 2024. Just a few months prior, Ivanka and Jared Kushner brought all three of their children to the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where Theodore obtained more autographs and posed for photos with both teams.
The Kushners are apparently also fans of soccer as the family notably watched several 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Doha, Qatar. Ivanka shared several photos from the outing on social media at the time, including snaps showing them posing with Kylian Mbappé and getting a signed jersey from the French superstar. "3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!" she wrote on Instagram.
Their family bonding activities include off-road dirt biking in Alaska and motocross riding
Despite being busy with their demanding careers and businesses, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner always take time to bond with their kids. "Jared is really incredibly hands-on as a dad. For him what's most important is his family. So we work really hard during the week and we really prioritize weekends for just being sort of reconnecting as a family," Ivanka confirmed to People in 2020. Over the years, their three children have enjoyed all sorts of adventures as they spent quality time together as a family. For summer vacation in 2024, they all headed to Alaska, where they went fishing, boating, tubing, off-road dirt biking, and hiking in the wilderness. Though Arabella appeared to have been absent, Trump, Kushner, and their two boys clearly had a blast, based on the mom of three's Instagram posts.
Weeks later, in September 2024, Trump and Kushner were spotted in Surfside, Florida, riding jet skis with their kids. Their sons Joseph and Theodore drove while accompanied by their parents, looking so comfortable taking the reins that this was clearly far from their first rodeo. While she missed what looked to be an amazing Alaskan getaway, Arabella did join her family on an exciting outing in April 2024 when they enjoyed some motocross action in Miami. Photos and clips posted by Ivanka showed their three kids wearing appropriate motocross outfits and riding bikes that looked perfectly suitable for their heights.
The kids are encouraged to explore their hobbies and interests, from music to sports
For Ivanka Trump, learning is a never-ending process, and she plans to spend the rest of her days "exploring all the things [she's] curious about," as she shared in a July 2024 interview with Lex Fridman (via YouTube). The businesswoman's attitude toward learning is also reflected in her parenting as she and her husband Jared Kushner have spared no expense to help their three kids develop new skills and explore their interests. According to a July 2024 Instagram post, their daughter Arabella is not only proficient in singing, playing the piano, and horseback riding, but she's also a dedicated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. A 2022 video uploaded by Ivanka showed Arabella flaunting her horseback riding skills during an outing with her mom while Ivanka also previously revealed that her eldest had been getting Mandarin lessons from a Chinese nanny since she was a baby, and by 5 years old, Arabella was good enough to perform a Mandarin song.
Meanwhile, the couple's eldest son Joseph's interests include "building (or taking apart!) something with a motor, exploring computers, dirt biking, skateboarding [...] [and] fishing," according to another Instagram post from his proud mom. Like Donald Trump, he's also a golfer. In 2016, Ivanka posted a video of a then-3-year-old Joseph practicing his swing at what may have been one of his grandfather's golf courses.
Ivanka also shared on Instagram that Theodore, the baby of the family, has a "relentless pursuit of learning, exploring, and mastering new skills," which includes taking part in activities like football, jiu-jitsu, parkour, and poker, learning languages such as Hebrew and Chinese, and playing musical instruments including the guitar and piano.