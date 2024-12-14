Ivanka Trump's Kids Live An Insanely Lavish Life

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner grew up in the lap of luxury and continued to enjoy an insanely lavish life together after tying the knot in 2009. With all of the opportunities, resources, and connections afforded to the celebrity couple by their respective families, Ivanka and her husband have made a lot of money from various businesses and investments and grown their combined net worth to a staggering $800 million. They're poised to only get richer, with Forbes predicting in November 2024 that Donald Trump's second term as president would fast-track Kushner to billionaire status. So, it's no surprise that the couple's children have only known the kind of luxe lifestyle where traveling to Europe on a private jet is a random Tuesday rather than a major family event.

Advertisement

Ivanka and Kushner share three kids; they welcomed Arabella Rose in 2011, Joseph Frederick in 2013, and Theodore James in 2016. After leaving Washington, D.C., and the world of politics, behind in 2020 Ivanka and Kushner have enjoyed a quieter life in Miami Beach, Florida, where they bought and renovated a $24 million waterfront property on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, also known as "Billionaire Bunker." In late 2023, the family of five moved into their palatial home, which boasts six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a double staircase, a pool, an indoor spa, and a private boat dock. Ivanka has shared numerous photos and videos showing them enjoying their home's many amenities, such as their huge hot tub and their breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.

Advertisement

However, living in a mansion next to the likes of Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos is just one of the many luxuries that Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore enjoy on a regular basis.