Former ESPN Host's Sly Dig At Meghan Markle Hints He's Still Salty About Her Turning Him Down

Ryen Russillo, a former radio host on ESPN, brutally recalled his first time meeting Meghan Markle, who he says is no one to write home about. But the sports enthusiast's repeated bashing of the Duchess of Sussex may just be the sign that he's still hung up on her royal rejection of him.

Advertisement

While guest appearing on a December 5, 2024, episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Russillo described the day he met Markle, which was during a pre-Super Bowl celebrity flag football game in February 2014, before Markle met her husband, Prince Harry. According to People, many stars were in attendance, including Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, Guy Fieri, and other household names. The most notable attendees to Russillo were the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, an aspect that prompted him to tell Bill Simmons, "Nobody was really paying attention to Markle."

"I was like 'that's my lane,'" he continued. "She's probably down on herself a little bit right now and she's never been more obtainable." He didn't end up shooting his shot at the flag football game, but said he later DMed the royal on Instagram with a casual offer to be on his show. According to Russillo, the conversation with Markle didn't go well.

Advertisement