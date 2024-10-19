Meghan Markle's Former Friend Has A Scathing Take On Her Hollywood Career
Actor-turned-duchess Meghan Markle found fame in front of the camera before she married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Her level of celebrity changed tremendously after she joined the royal family, as has the amount of criticism that's been lobbed her way.
In October 2024, Meghan attended the Los Angeles Children's Hospital Gala without Harry. Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite, was also in attendance. Cundy, who was Meghan's friend once upon a time, later chatted with the Daily Mail and shared some of her major takeaways from the evening. "There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when [Meghan] arrived," Cundy claimed. "She wasn't there long — she seemed to be there for the photographs." She went so far as to say that Meghan seemed to be getting the cold shoulder. "Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her," Cundy stated. "LA people feel they've been played by her."
Cundy's personal history with Meghan could have certainly played a part in the socialite's blistering opinion. As Cundy told the Daily Mail, she was one of the friends Meghan supposedly cut off completely following her engagement to Prince Harry. Meghan and Cundy first became friends when they met at a charity event in 2013. Cundy, of course, is the former pal who's dished to the tabloids about Meghan's pre-royal family fangirl moment with Victoria Beckham.
Meghan Markle does not plan on returning to acting
Before she became a royal and parted ways with her career, Meghan Markle certainly was not a struggling actor. She played Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama "Suits" for seven years prior to marrying Prince Harry. She also had roles in shows like "90210," and movies including "A Lot Like Love," "Horrible Bosses," and "Remember Me."
The never-ending drama surrounding Harry, Meghan, and the royal family begs the question of whether or not the Duchess of Sussex will return to acting one day. (Don't forget, the couple did move themselves and their children to Montecito, California, in 2020, and that's only a few hours away from Los Angeles.) Unfortunately for fans of her acting work, it does not seem like she will be making a comeback in the entertainment industry anytime soon.
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Meghan made it clear that she has no interest in getting back into acting. "No. I'm done," she stated. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." She also noted that today's TV world isn't the one she knew. "I left 'Suits' right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things," she said. If anything, it appears as though Meghan and Hollywood don't really miss one another.