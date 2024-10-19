Meghan Markle's Former Friend Has A Scathing Take On Her Hollywood Career

Actor-turned-duchess Meghan Markle found fame in front of the camera before she married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Her level of celebrity changed tremendously after she joined the royal family, as has the amount of criticism that's been lobbed her way.

Advertisement

In October 2024, Meghan attended the Los Angeles Children's Hospital Gala without Harry. Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite, was also in attendance. Cundy, who was Meghan's friend once upon a time, later chatted with the Daily Mail and shared some of her major takeaways from the evening. "There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when [Meghan] arrived," Cundy claimed. "She wasn't there long — she seemed to be there for the photographs." She went so far as to say that Meghan seemed to be getting the cold shoulder. "Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her," Cundy stated. "LA people feel they've been played by her."

Cundy's personal history with Meghan could have certainly played a part in the socialite's blistering opinion. As Cundy told the Daily Mail, she was one of the friends Meghan supposedly cut off completely following her engagement to Prince Harry. Meghan and Cundy first became friends when they met at a charity event in 2013. Cundy, of course, is the former pal who's dished to the tabloids about Meghan's pre-royal family fangirl moment with Victoria Beckham.

Advertisement