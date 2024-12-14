Jennifer Garner Once Did A Movie With Taylor Swift

In "Valentine's Day," Jennifer Garner's character Julia seems vexed by Taylor Swift's character Felicia. But in real life, that couldn't be further from the truth. The "13 Going on 30" alum is a major Swiftie, who's likely familiar with these 13 lesser-known facts about Swift. In February 2024, Garner shared the clip from "Valentine's Day" on Instagram alongside some praise for the "Karma" singer. "Happy Anniversary to this sweet movie, Valentine's Day, " she wrote before acknowledging the late Garry Marshall, who directed the film. She then gave Swift a shoutout, writing: "If @taylorswift is looking for something to keep busy, I'd like to remind her that she's hilarious," with a laughing emoji.

In July 2023, Garner also attended the first night of Swift's Eras tour in Kansas City, Missouri. She recapped her night on Instagram, showing a video of her arms covered up to her elbows in friendship bracelets. "And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity, and stamina of Taylor Swift," the mother of three wrote. Garner also included a photo of her with Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift, claiming Abrams and Swift were "a match made in heaven."

Garner also subtly honored Swift while appearing in the Netflix original movie "Family Switch," which was released in November 2023. During the film, Garner's character was spotted wearing a tie-dye zip-up three-quarters of the way, revealing what looked to be a T-shirt featuring the cover image of Swift's "1989" album.

