Jennifer Garner Once Did A Movie With Taylor Swift
Jennifer Garner's lavish life can likely be attributed to her big roles in the spy series "Alias" and the romantic comedy "13 Going on 30." However, Garner's acting credits include a few roles that may have been overlooked. In fact, she once shared the big screen with Taylor Swift in the 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day." The holiday flick featured several different storylines about various Los Angeles residents and their romantic endeavors come February 14. In addition to Garner and Swift, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, and Swift's now-ex Taylor Lautner — to name a few — also made appearances.
Swift, who was only featured in a few scenes, played Felicia, a teenage girl infatuated with her boyfriend, while Garner portrayed Julia Fitzpatrick, a waitress who wasn't in the Valentine's Day spirit after being cheated on. In their scene together, Felicia steps into her apartment building elevator with an oversized teddy bear in tow, which is where she meets Julia. Felicia excitedly shares the story of how her boyfriend gave her the bear, much to the chagrin of Garner's character. Swift's other scenes were mainly with Lautner, who played her on-screen boyfriend. However, the pair actually started dating after meeting on set in 2009.
Jennifer Garner is a total Swiftie
In "Valentine's Day," Jennifer Garner's character Julia seems vexed by Taylor Swift's character Felicia. But in real life, that couldn't be further from the truth. The "13 Going on 30" alum is a major Swiftie, who's likely familiar with these 13 lesser-known facts about Swift. In February 2024, Garner shared the clip from "Valentine's Day" on Instagram alongside some praise for the "Karma" singer. "Happy Anniversary to this sweet movie, Valentine's Day, " she wrote before acknowledging the late Garry Marshall, who directed the film. She then gave Swift a shoutout, writing: "If @taylorswift is looking for something to keep busy, I'd like to remind her that she's hilarious," with a laughing emoji.
In July 2023, Garner also attended the first night of Swift's Eras tour in Kansas City, Missouri. She recapped her night on Instagram, showing a video of her arms covered up to her elbows in friendship bracelets. "And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity, and stamina of Taylor Swift," the mother of three wrote. Garner also included a photo of her with Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift, claiming Abrams and Swift were "a match made in heaven."
Garner also subtly honored Swift while appearing in the Netflix original movie "Family Switch," which was released in November 2023. During the film, Garner's character was spotted wearing a tie-dye zip-up three-quarters of the way, revealing what looked to be a T-shirt featuring the cover image of Swift's "1989" album.