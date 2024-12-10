Jill Biden's Brutal Kamala Harris Snub Brings Their Rumored Feud To New Levels Of Petty

There have been rumors that Jill Biden had some beef with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, since Harris, of course, took over as the Democratic nominee when Joe dropped out. And, from the look of it, the fact that Harris went on to lose the election may have made Jill's opinion of her even lower. Of course, there's no way to be sure that this is really what's going on; it could have simply looked like Jill snubbed Harris in the one short video clip from the event that made the rounds on the internet. Yet, this didn't stop people from dissecting the interaction.

"Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight," one X-user wrote with a grimacing emoji. "The tension is real lol" noted another. Others suggested conspiracy theories based on the moment, like one commenter who wrote, "They never even liked or had a shred of respect for each other from the jump." Evidently, this simple exchange (or lack thereof) was enough to have some people thinking there was more than a little meaning behind it. Regardless of what this body language really meant, though, one thing is for sure: if Jill was bold enough to spurn Harris in front of the world like that, she's definitely not worried about hiding her feelings.