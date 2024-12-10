Jill Biden's Brutal Kamala Harris Snub Brings Their Rumored Feud To New Levels Of Petty
Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden's chilly behavior toward each other has certainly sparked rumors of a feud within the White House as Joe Biden's presidency comes to an end. Now, Jill's body language toward Harris at The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is getting some folks' attention. From the looks of it, this rumored rivalry is far from resolved.
Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/qL6jftoLsu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2024
The annual event, which celebrates lifetime achievements in the performing arts world, took place on December 8 and paid homage to The Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, Francis Ford Coppola, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and the iconic Apollo Theater. For the special occasion, President Biden and Jill were seated next to Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. As Joe and Jill entered the Kennedy Center to take their seats, they were met with a standing ovation from their fellow audience members. Harris and Emhoff stood and cheered on the president and first lady's entrance. Yet, as Jill passed Harris, she didn't give the first lady so much as a glance in her direction. Joe also kept his eyes on the crowds when entering, but he didn't seem to be deliberately ignoring Harris quite the same way Jill appeared to.
Folks on the internet certainly think there's bad blood between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris
There have been rumors that Jill Biden had some beef with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, since Harris, of course, took over as the Democratic nominee when Joe dropped out. And, from the look of it, the fact that Harris went on to lose the election may have made Jill's opinion of her even lower. Of course, there's no way to be sure that this is really what's going on; it could have simply looked like Jill snubbed Harris in the one short video clip from the event that made the rounds on the internet. Yet, this didn't stop people from dissecting the interaction.
"Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight," one X-user wrote with a grimacing emoji. "The tension is real lol" noted another. Others suggested conspiracy theories based on the moment, like one commenter who wrote, "They never even liked or had a shred of respect for each other from the jump." Evidently, this simple exchange (or lack thereof) was enough to have some people thinking there was more than a little meaning behind it. Regardless of what this body language really meant, though, one thing is for sure: if Jill was bold enough to spurn Harris in front of the world like that, she's definitely not worried about hiding her feelings.