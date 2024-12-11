Trump Blows Up His Recent Good Will With The Bidens In Latest Social Media Post
File this one under "It Was Nice While It Lasted." Once he had the presidency secured, Donald Trump seemed to reverse course on his attitude towards Joe Biden and his family. The incoming and outgoing POTUSes had a relatively pleasant transitional meeting at the White House, and Trump's relationship with Jill Biden appeared to be quite friendly when they shared a moment at the rededication of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. But it soon became clear that the divisive politician had no intention of staying civil. First, Trump used the image of himself and the first lady to advertise his new cologne line, declaring the scent was so wonderful that it even attracted "enemies." Then, he turned his attention to Joe.
On December 10, 2024, the former "Apprentice" host posted two slams on his Truth Social account. The first was a photo of Biden with Barack Obama, alongside the caption: "Do you agree these are the two worst presidents in history?" Minutes later, Trump followed up with a meme explaining "Bidenomics" as a process in which American tax money influences the president to pardon his son.
Joe has yet to respond to the digs, either because he hasn't seen them or because he prefers to take the high road. The current commander-in-chief did, however, post a statement on X, formerly Twitter: "There is no country on Earth better positioned to lead the world in the years to come than America today." The underlying message to Trump: The future's in your hands now. Don't screw it up.
There's no love lost between the warring presidents
For all their politeness in the days immediately following the election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden probably won't be playing any rounds at the Trump Doral golf course anytime soon. A body language expert recently told The List that Biden couldn't handle the reality of Trump winning the election over Vice President Kamala Harris; during their transition meeting, the lack of eye contact and Biden's reduced blinking were clear signs that he was none too happy to be turning the highest office in the land over to the man who lobbed insults at him for months. And while Trump jeered the presidential pardon of Hunter Biden, whose heartbreaking addiction history and conviction on tax and gun charges put a stain on the family name, many pundits agreed with the decision.
The president-elect has long made his intention to indict the outgoing president and "the entire Biden crime family" (via CNN) abundantly clear. Regardless, Joe was willing to help his controversial former opponent move back into the White House in an orderly manner, but he was keenly aware of what would happen once Trump regained power. Being a nice guy wouldn't do anything to change the divisive leader's mind about punishing Hunter. Given that Trump has tossed aside any pretense of good will towards his predecessor, it's been suggested that Jill Biden should get a little revenge of her own by suing Trump for using her image to sell his cologne line without permission. It would be surprising if she did, though. Lawyering up is more the Trumps' style than the Bidens'.