Trump Blows Up His Recent Good Will With The Bidens In Latest Social Media Post

File this one under "It Was Nice While It Lasted." Once he had the presidency secured, Donald Trump seemed to reverse course on his attitude towards Joe Biden and his family. The incoming and outgoing POTUSes had a relatively pleasant transitional meeting at the White House, and Trump's relationship with Jill Biden appeared to be quite friendly when they shared a moment at the rededication of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. But it soon became clear that the divisive politician had no intention of staying civil. First, Trump used the image of himself and the first lady to advertise his new cologne line, declaring the scent was so wonderful that it even attracted "enemies." Then, he turned his attention to Joe.

On December 10, 2024, the former "Apprentice" host posted two slams on his Truth Social account. The first was a photo of Biden with Barack Obama, alongside the caption: "Do you agree these are the two worst presidents in history?" Minutes later, Trump followed up with a meme explaining "Bidenomics" as a process in which American tax money influences the president to pardon his son.

Joe has yet to respond to the digs, either because he hasn't seen them or because he prefers to take the high road. The current commander-in-chief did, however, post a statement on X, formerly Twitter: "There is no country on Earth better positioned to lead the world in the years to come than America today." The underlying message to Trump: The future's in your hands now. Don't screw it up.

