Donald Trump & Jill Biden's Relationship Is Causing A Stir

Needless to say, the reaction did not go over well for Donald Trump. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "America is going to be the laughing stock of the world. My God!" Another one joked about all the merchandise Trump sells, tweeting how "the Oval [Office] is just QVC now." But a different take on the ad made a good point: Jill Biden appeared nice to Trump, and he used that kindness to his advantage and betrayed her.

When Trump was indicted, the First Lady did not mince words about how she felt, but she still managed to remain cordial to the person who will be replacing her husband's job in January 2025. It was only about a month ago that President Joe Biden invited Trump to the White House for a sit-down meeting about the transfer of power, and even though a body language expert said that Biden couldn't handle the reality of Trump winning, the meeting was still civil.

"Joe Biden welcomed this guy to the White House. Trump responds with a gross diss on Jill," journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, along with a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post. Comments to Rupar's tweet were mixed, with many people agreeing that it was a tacky and tasteless act, while others simply found it funny.

