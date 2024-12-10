Donald Trump & Jill Biden's Relationship Is Causing A Stir
The lyrics to the song "Scotty Doesn't Know" should be changed to "Joey Doesn't Know," because it looks like First Lady Jill Biden, aka President Joe Biden's wife, is getting a tad too comfortable with President-elect Donald Trump. The duo sat next to each other at the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony in Paris this past weekend and seemed to have a surprisingly friendly moment that was captured by photographers. The photos caused quite a stir online, something Trump decided to cash in on with an ad for his new fragrance line for men and women: Trump Perfumes & Colognes. The starting price for these limited edition bottles is a whopping $200.
Trump posted the ad to his Truth Social account with the caption, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist." He included a photo of the First Lady looking at him with a subtle smile (via Fox News). The President-elect also reportedly wrote on Truth Social, "I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING."
Some people felt that Trump used the Bidens' kindness against them
Needless to say, the reaction did not go over well for Donald Trump. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "America is going to be the laughing stock of the world. My God!" Another one joked about all the merchandise Trump sells, tweeting how "the Oval [Office] is just QVC now." But a different take on the ad made a good point: Jill Biden appeared nice to Trump, and he used that kindness to his advantage and betrayed her.
When Trump was indicted, the First Lady did not mince words about how she felt, but she still managed to remain cordial to the person who will be replacing her husband's job in January 2025. It was only about a month ago that President Joe Biden invited Trump to the White House for a sit-down meeting about the transfer of power, and even though a body language expert said that Biden couldn't handle the reality of Trump winning, the meeting was still civil.
"Joe Biden welcomed this guy to the White House. Trump responds with a gross diss on Jill," journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X, along with a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post. Comments to Rupar's tweet were mixed, with many people agreeing that it was a tacky and tasteless act, while others simply found it funny.