Trump's New Nickname For Justin Trudeau Proves He's Not As Funny As He Thinks He Is

President-elect Donald Trump is at his funniest when he's being his true self and vocalizing whatever wild thought pops into his head. However, when the divisive politician actually tries to make people laugh, Trump tends to fall flat on his face. And that's exactly what happened when he took to Truth Social to make light of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited Mar-a-Lago in early December 2024 to discuss another controversial Truth Social post in which he vowed to charge 25% tariffs on Canadian goods if its government didn't help the United States curb illegal immigration and drug influx from their border.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, the Canadian Prime Minister explained that Trump's tariff plans could create a dire situation for the Canadian economy. However, the former "Apprentice" host supposedly wasn't sympathetic to his plea and asked if their country couldn't stand on its own two feet without robbing the U.S. economy of $100 billion. Trump followed that controversial remark up by quipping that he would be happy to turn Canada into the 51st state of the United States.

Given all this, it's unsurprising that Trump's meeting with Trudeau involved lots of nervous laughter. Still, the president-elect took to Truth Social a few weeks later to play into the 51st state "joke" by giving Trudeau a rather weird nickname, writing, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada." Suffice it to say, the bizarre remark will likely soon become one of the many things Trump hopes you don't remember.

Advertisement