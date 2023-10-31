Why The Internet Was Once Convinced Ivanka Trump Had A Crush On Justin Trudeau

Ivanka Trump has been involved in numerous controversies and internet rumors since the start of Donald Trump's campaign and office run, and in many instances, we could argue that Ivanka's only "mistake" was being the daughter of former President Trump. However, the speculation about her alleged infatuation with the then-married Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn't tied to her father. This buzz started when they sat beside each other during meetings at the White House on February 13, 2017.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when photos of the pair emerged, showing Ivanka seemingly gazing at the Canadian leader with goo-goo eyes. This rumor added another layer to the list of Ivanka Trump's most controversial moments. A Twitter user humorously captioned the images, "Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau."

Even former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah couldn't resist commenting. In an episode of "The Daily Show" (via ET Canada) he remarked, "Can you zoom into her eyes? Look at that. You can feel it. Damn. She looks like she's ready to risk it all. She looks like she's considering dressing up as a Syrian refugee just so Canada will take her in, like, 'Let me in, Justin.'" However, like many fleeting internet rumors, this one about a potential crush on Trudeau soon lost steam, with little else to keep the fire burning.