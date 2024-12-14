Inside JD Vance's Relationship With Billionaire Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel went out of his way to secure J.D. Vance's Senate win back in 2022, but the PayPal co-founder was downright stingy when it came to funding Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. This could be because the billionaire decided to hold onto his 2009 statement about democracy. In an article, which was published by the Libertarian Journal that very same year, Thiel declared, "I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible." Vance has admitted that being Trump's running mate had some personal consequences for him, and a loss of funding from Thiel was definitely one of them. The controversial businessman previously made it abundantly clear that he wasn't impressed with the progress Trump made during his first term and wasn't planning on funding the divisive politician's future campaigns, and it appears Thiel is a man of his word.

While speaking to the Financial Times, Vance didn't try to hide the fact that the Trump camp was desperate for some extra cash from him either. "I'm going to keep on talking to Peter and persuading him," the bestselling author proclaimed. "I think that he needs to get off the sidelines and support the ticket." Thiel, however, refused to budge. During a chat with The Atlantic about his decision not to back the Trump campaign, he all but flat-out admitted that the former "Apprentice" host's first term was a disaster. "It was crazier than I thought. It was more dangerous than I thought. They couldn't get the most basic pieces of the government to work. So that was — I think that part was maybe worse than even my low expectations," he said. For Vance, Thiel's rejection likely stung quite a bit, especially since Trump consistently pushed him aside to spend more time with his pal Elon Musk.

