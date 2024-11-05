JD Vance Admits Being Trump's Running Mate Had Some Personal Consequences

It was surprising to hear JD Vance acknowledge that his support for Donald Trump caused him to lose friends. It's suggestive that Vance shared this personal information to push for civility and unity amidst a contentious election. "My most important message is we ought to argue, disagree about, persuade each other about politics," Vance said (per Mediaite). "But we can't discard friends and we can't discard family members." He added, "If we all just recognize this basic principle that we ought to love people, we ought to be friends with people, we ought to be family members with people regardless of their politics — that would do a lot to heal the division." Vance asserted that, regardless of who you vote for, "remember friends and family, that stuff is what really, really matters."

It was somewhat ironic that Vance urged the public to "be kind to one another" and "treat each other with respect," since just the day prior, Vance used some not-so-kind-and-respectful language when speaking about Vice President Kamala Harris at an Atlanta campaign rally. Per Axios, the senator told the crowd, "In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash's name is Kamala Harris." So, while Vance claims he wants the country to be less divided over politics, his own words just days apart indicate that, for him, this may be easier said than done.