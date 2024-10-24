Fans of "The Office" all know and love Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly for nine seasons of the iconic workplace mockumentary. From the show's earliest seasons, which showed her character trapped in a mediocre receptionist job and a forever engagement, to the later ones in which Pam finally pursued her artistic endeavors, Fischer has had a stunning transformation. Not only was her life changed forever by the success of "The Office," but she's also branched out into other avenues, from hosting a podcast with her best friend and co-star Angela Kinsey to writing a couple books.

In speaking with Vulture in October 2019, the actor explained that she hoped Pam would have had a similarly happy ending in Scranton, Pennsylvania. "I hope Pam is expressing herself somehow artistically — that would be my big dream for her," Fischer shared. "That she found a job or a way to keep doing her art. Because that was really coming out at the end of the show, but we never get to see it fully realized."

Sadly, as successful as Fischer has been, many experiences in her life have been less than rewarding. From her injuries and health issues to the many roadblocks the actor has faced throughout her long and winding career, here are the tragic details about Jenna Fischer you probably didn't know about.

