The Stunning Transformation Of Cobie Smulders

When someone says they've been through it all, it's not necessarily true. In the case of Cobie Smulders, however, that's putting it rather mildly. The Canadian actress had been gracing screens since the early 2000s. And in the two decades that Smulders has been a Hollywood fixture, she has approached every role with both dedication and determination, leading to much critical acclaim in film, television, and theater. Perhaps, this has something to do with the actress treating every job like it's her last. "I always feel like, 'Oh, this is the last job I'll do and I'll never work again,'" she once confessed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm very, like, pessimistic about the way I work within this industry."

Smulders may not have grown up in the business, but her evolution on-screen has been fascinating to watch. Even more incredible: Smulders managed to achieve everything she has while facing some personal challenges that she never made public until later on.