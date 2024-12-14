Gwen Stefani Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors

There's no doubt Gwen Stefani is blessed with radiant beauty. From her luscious blonde hair to her glowing complexion, fans of her work in both a ska band and as a solo artist can't deny she's charmed with both her talent and appearance throughout her career, and we know that, underneath her makeup, her natural beauty is just as, if not more, stunning.

However, the notion of celebrity beauty is often accompanied by unwanted rumors and speculation about how exactly some stars have achieved and maintained their good looks. In Stefani's case, some claim her changing, yet ever-youthful, looks are the result of plastic surgery. On X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2024, some users argued cosmetic procedures could be the only way the 55-year-old has been able to cultivate her youthful appearance for so long. Some complimented her, noting she looks great for her age. "I think Gwen looks freaking amazing, and as a woman in her 50s as well," one user said. Others were critical of her perceived plastic surgery and her supposedly unnatural appearance. "She looks terrible," another user said. "Completely plastic."

