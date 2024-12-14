Gwen Stefani Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors
There's no doubt Gwen Stefani is blessed with radiant beauty. From her luscious blonde hair to her glowing complexion, fans of her work in both a ska band and as a solo artist can't deny she's charmed with both her talent and appearance throughout her career, and we know that, underneath her makeup, her natural beauty is just as, if not more, stunning.
However, the notion of celebrity beauty is often accompanied by unwanted rumors and speculation about how exactly some stars have achieved and maintained their good looks. In Stefani's case, some claim her changing, yet ever-youthful, looks are the result of plastic surgery. On X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2024, some users argued cosmetic procedures could be the only way the 55-year-old has been able to cultivate her youthful appearance for so long. Some complimented her, noting she looks great for her age. "I think Gwen looks freaking amazing, and as a woman in her 50s as well," one user said. Others were critical of her perceived plastic surgery and her supposedly unnatural appearance. "She looks terrible," another user said. "Completely plastic."
She's played coy about getting plastic surgery
Though one could argue Gwen Stefani simply won the genetic lottery when it comes to her beauty, her almost unchanging youthful glow has raised questions about how she still manages to look so young. In a May 2016 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," she was upfront about having a facelift, albeit not the kind the public may be murmuring about after host James Corden commented on her ageless appearance. Rather, she unusually claimed a series of positive events helped influence her looks. "What happened was, my life blew up," she said. "I kind of started falling in love, and then I wrote a whole record about that. That's like what the facelift is." Otherwise, she hasn't offered up much information either confirming or denying if the plastic surgery rumors are valid.
Despite her wholesome, tongue-in-cheek approach to avoiding owning up to any plastic surgery procedures she's gone through, Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Michelle Yagoda saw through her stories and observed multiple features Stefani might have altered. "It looks like Gwen has had cheek filler, a rhinoplasty to smooth out the bump that can be seen on the side view of her nose, Botox to drop her upper lip to reduce her gummy smile, lip injections (see the bumpiness of her top lip) and a chin implant," Yagoda told Life & Style in November 2019.