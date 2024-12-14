Why No One Believes The Story Behind Jay Leno's Face Injury: Inside The Rumors
It shouldn't take the most observant person to notice Jay Leno wasn't looking his best in November 2024. Between the former "Tonight Show" host's broken wrist, heavily bruised face, and an eyepatch to go along with it, one could assume his banged-up complexion came from a simple accident, though some rumors suggest something more dramatic happened.
Since they were noticed, Leno brushed off his injuries as the result of a recent fall he'd had that November. "I hit a bunch of rocks," he told Inside Edition in a video posted on Instagram. "It was 60 feet." However, internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists proposed a more sinister reason he sustained them.
Some X (formerly known as Twitter) users proposed a darker series of events for Leno when they hypothesized he might have been the victim of assault, perhaps because of a rumored gambling problem and unpaid debts. "Jay Leno [is] coming up with the most ridiculous nonsense for being set on fire or falling down a cliff and having his nails pulled out to cover up the fact he's most likely in huge debt to the mob from card gambling," one user said. Others observed the hill he supposedly fell down wasn't particularly large or steep, and also noticed its proximity to a local casino. "The fact it is the closest hotel to the local casino is pure coincidence and I'm sure it has absolutely nothing to do with his injuries," another user said.
He has a history of serious accidents
Despite the rumors surrounding his supposed gambling problem, and its potential consequences, it's possible Jay Leno's battered appearance could actually be from a fall, if one takes into account his recent injury history. In January 2023, for example, he also broke his collarbone and two ribs after falling off a motorcycle. In addition to his apparent accident-prone nature, some X, formerly known as Twitter, users poked holes in the conspiracy surrounding Leno's supposed gambling issues, citing his alleged frugality. "It just shows a fundamental lack of understanding about who Jay Leno is," one user wrote. "This is the man who didn't touch any of the money he made from 'The Tonight Show' for the entire time he hosted it."
However, Leno, who's had his fair share of feuds, isn't a stranger to suspicious accidents, either. In November 2022, he was hospitalized after receiving facial burns in a gasoline fire and subsequent explosion that went ablaze in his garage. Keeping that incident, along with his most recent, in mind, it's possible his newest accident very well could be just another miraculous case of bad luck. However, others may adamantly stick to the gambling story, whether it be to continue what some may consider an ongoing internet joke, or to hold on to the serious belief he's actually involved in sketchy affairs.