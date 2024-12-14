Why No One Believes The Story Behind Jay Leno's Face Injury: Inside The Rumors

It shouldn't take the most observant person to notice Jay Leno wasn't looking his best in November 2024. Between the former "Tonight Show" host's broken wrist, heavily bruised face, and an eyepatch to go along with it, one could assume his banged-up complexion came from a simple accident, though some rumors suggest something more dramatic happened.

Since they were noticed, Leno brushed off his injuries as the result of a recent fall he'd had that November. "I hit a bunch of rocks," he told Inside Edition in a video posted on Instagram. "It was 60 feet." However, internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists proposed a more sinister reason he sustained them.

Some X (formerly known as Twitter) users proposed a darker series of events for Leno when they hypothesized he might have been the victim of assault, perhaps because of a rumored gambling problem and unpaid debts. "Jay Leno [is] coming up with the most ridiculous nonsense for being set on fire or falling down a cliff and having his nails pulled out to cover up the fact he's most likely in huge debt to the mob from card gambling," one user said. Others observed the hill he supposedly fell down wasn't particularly large or steep, and also noticed its proximity to a local casino. "The fact it is the closest hotel to the local casino is pure coincidence and I'm sure it has absolutely nothing to do with his injuries," another user said.

