Inside Cher's Lightning Fast Relationship With Gregg Allman
Pop icon Cher's most well-known relationship is almost certainly her romance with musical partner Sonny Bono. The duo of Sonny and Cher were an item for over a decade, and the two even kept working together as performers even though their relationship privately ended years before their nasty divorce. Shortly after splitting from Bono, Cher began a whirlwind marriage with rock musician Gregg Allman — a marriage that very nearly ended after less than two weeks.
Cher and Allman got married on July 30, 1975 — a mere four days after Cher's divorce from Bono was finalized. The pair had met just six months earlier. "I didn't know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. ... Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married," Cher recalled in her book "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" (via the New York Post). Nine days after marrying Allman, Cher filed for divorce due to her new husband's substance abuse problems. But she soon changed her mind, and they stayed together. In her memoir, Cher implies she terminated that particular pregnancy after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts and taking stock of her life at the time (per Entertainment Weekly).
Allman himself filed for divorce not long after. He told People it was because he was unhappy living in Los Angeles, and because he figured Cher would end up dumping him anyway. The couple once again decided to stay married after they learned Cher was pregnant again. Their son Elijah Blue Allman was born on July 10, 1976.
Cher and Gregg Allman split following a disastrous tour
Seeing as how they were both musicians, Cher and Gregg Allman naturally decided to collaborate during their four-year marriage. However, the duo of "Allman and Woman" did not reach the same heights as Sonny and Cher. "Two the Hard Way," Cher and Allman's sole album as a musical duo, was a massive critical and commercial failure upon its release in November 1977. On top of that, when Cher and her husband went on tour to support the album, things descended into chaos.
According to Rolling Stone, in his own memoir, Allman recalled that he and Cher attracted two very different types of audience members to their concerts — and physical altercations regularly broke out between the two camps. It apparently got so bad that Cher decided to call the tour off early. On top of that, while Allman had gotten sober during the tour, it didn't last and he started drinking again while they were on the road.
Cher finally decided she had had enough when Allman passed out face-down in a plate of spaghetti during an awards banquet. She once again filed for divorce, and the pair finally broke up for good in 1979. "Dead weight starts out as dead weight and ends up just the same," Cher said (via Ultimate Classic Rock). "I don't know why I waited so long." Despite the way things ended, Cher remembered the good parts too. In 1987 she told People of Allman, "He's the kindest, most gentle, loving husband and father. But then, he forgets and everything goes to s***."