Inside Cher's Lightning Fast Relationship With Gregg Allman

Pop icon Cher's most well-known relationship is almost certainly her romance with musical partner Sonny Bono. The duo of Sonny and Cher were an item for over a decade, and the two even kept working together as performers even though their relationship privately ended years before their nasty divorce. Shortly after splitting from Bono, Cher began a whirlwind marriage with rock musician Gregg Allman — a marriage that very nearly ended after less than two weeks.

Advertisement

Cher and Allman got married on July 30, 1975 — a mere four days after Cher's divorce from Bono was finalized. The pair had met just six months earlier. "I didn't know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. ... Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married," Cher recalled in her book "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" (via the New York Post). Nine days after marrying Allman, Cher filed for divorce due to her new husband's substance abuse problems. But she soon changed her mind, and they stayed together. In her memoir, Cher implies she terminated that particular pregnancy after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts and taking stock of her life at the time (per Entertainment Weekly).

Advertisement

Allman himself filed for divorce not long after. He told People it was because he was unhappy living in Los Angeles, and because he figured Cher would end up dumping him anyway. The couple once again decided to stay married after they learned Cher was pregnant again. Their son Elijah Blue Allman was born on July 10, 1976.