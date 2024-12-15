The Real Reason Ben Affleck Always Looks So Angry
In addition to being known for dramas like "Good Will Hunting" or superhero blockbusters like "Justice League," Ben Affleck is known for seemingly always appearing angry in photos of him. Images of Affleck looking mad or otherwise upset have even become the subject of various memes. Contrary to popular belief, though, Affleck isn't angry 24/7. And he says there's a perfectly good explanation for why he has what he calls "resting hard face."
Affleck explained his demeanor during an appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart." "First of all, I'm also a little bit shy. I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck said (via CNN). "It's [like] why people see me and they're like, what's with this dude? Always mad. He's always mad, because when somebody has their camera and it's sticking in my face and I'm like, okay." The "Argo" actor added that while he's generally fine with people taking photos of him, he might get mad if the kids he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner are involved.
Affleck also said that people assuming things about him based on how he looks is nothing new, even though he doesn't agree with their assessments. "For a long time they'd be like, this guy's a frat guy," Affleck said. "I've never been in a fraternity one day in my life! Never once been inside of a frat house ... What does that mean? I'm like, I didn't go to college."
Ben Affleck's fans think his smarts play a role in his demeanor
One thing you might not know about Ben Affleck is that he technically did go to college — just not for very long. He told The Washington Post he attended the University of Vermont for roughly one month. He later studied at Occidental College in Los Angeles for about a year and a half, which the school's then-Communications Director Jim Tranquada confirmed in 2013 (per Patch). Affleck's brief time in higher education shouldn't reflect poorly on his intelligence, however. In fact, some fans seem to think his perceptive mind is part of the reason he always looks so upset.
Affleck spoke at the 2024 CNBC Delivering Alpha investor summit in November 2024, where he explained why artificial intelligence is unlikely to replace filmmakers and actors anytime soon, if at all. "AI can write you excellent imitative verse that sounds Elizabethan; it cannot write you Shakespeare," he said (via X, formerly Twitter). That definitely wasn't the first time Affleck flexed his smarts. In 2003, Affleck shared rather astute observations on the future of media consumption, where he essentially described what would become modern streaming services. One X user retweeted Affleck's 2024 comments on AI in filmmaking and attached the 2003 clip, finding similarity in the two.
Referring to the AI discussion, another X user wrote, "Everyone is so surprised whenever Affleck is revealed to be quite intelligent. Why did you think there were so many candid shots of him out there looking miserable?" As for Affleck's take on his visage, he attributed it to simply the way he was born. The "Air" actor said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2023, "I have a very unhappy-looking resting face. ... That's how God made me."