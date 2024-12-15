The Real Reason Ben Affleck Always Looks So Angry

In addition to being known for dramas like "Good Will Hunting" or superhero blockbusters like "Justice League," Ben Affleck is known for seemingly always appearing angry in photos of him. Images of Affleck looking mad or otherwise upset have even become the subject of various memes. Contrary to popular belief, though, Affleck isn't angry 24/7. And he says there's a perfectly good explanation for why he has what he calls "resting hard face."

Advertisement

Affleck explained his demeanor during an appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart." "First of all, I'm also a little bit shy. I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck said (via CNN). "It's [like] why people see me and they're like, what's with this dude? Always mad. He's always mad, because when somebody has their camera and it's sticking in my face and I'm like, okay." The "Argo" actor added that while he's generally fine with people taking photos of him, he might get mad if the kids he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner are involved.

Affleck also said that people assuming things about him based on how he looks is nothing new, even though he doesn't agree with their assessments. "For a long time they'd be like, this guy's a frat guy," Affleck said. "I've never been in a fraternity one day in my life! Never once been inside of a frat house ... What does that mean? I'm like, I didn't go to college."

Advertisement