One Of Pete Hegseth's Reported Behaviors Concerned His Former Fox News Coworkers

Pete Hegseth is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. secretary of defense, and, just like with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Matt Gaetz, scandal has followed. Reports have come out of the woodwork concerning Hegseth's character and fitness for the role, with a chief concern being Hegseth's issues with alcohol. Hegseth joined Fox News in 2014 and co-hosted weekend episodes of "Fox & Friends" from 2017-2024. During his hosting tenure, various colleagues became concerned over his excessive drinking habits, according to NBC News.

"Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air," a former employee told the outlet. A couple of them smelled alcohol emanating from Hegseth prior to "Fox & Friends" airing live, and others said he'd work on-air after discussing how hungover he was. Former employees commented how Hegseth's drinking and habitual lateness made them feel like they had to "babysit" his early-morning TV appearances. "We'd have to call him to make sure he didn't oversleep because we knew he'd be out partying the night before," a source said.

"For the sake of national security, I really hope he has stopped drinking," one former Fox employee said while another added, "His drinking should be disqualifying." Republican senators don't share that view as some contend that Hegseth has promised to quit drinking if confirmed. "He offered up to me, and I know he has with other senators too, that he's not drinking, and that's not something he's going to do when confirmed here," Senator Eric Schmitt said to ABC. Senator Kevin Cramer spoke with Hegseth and told him, "It's really important that we have a clear-eyed secretary of defense if the phone rings at 3 in the morning," something that could prove a challenge for the man who was routinely hungover for his morning show. Hegseth agreed with Cramer, telling him, "My commitment is to not touch alcohol while I have this position."

