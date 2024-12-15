Why Hugh Grant Says He Waited Too Long To Have Kids

It seems that many male celebrities have been having children fairly late in life nowadays. For instance, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro both welcomed newborns in their early 80s. The logic behind it certainly makes sense — when male actors, singers, or performers are at the peak of their careers, they don't necessarily have the time to devote to a child. Men are able to conceive decades beyond their prime, though, so it makes sense that many famous men would wait to grow their families.

Advertisement

Some older men handle parenting better than others, while those others struggle with having to take care of such tiny balls of energy. One celebrity who most definitely feels the pain of that struggle is Hugh Grant, who is a father of five, the youngest of which was born in 2018. At 64 years old in November 2024, Grant reflected on his life on an episode of the podcast "SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. He admitted he waited too long to welcome his five kids into the world.

Grant has two children with his ex Tinglan Hong, who were 13 and 11 at the time of his "SmartLess" episode, and three children with his current wife Anna Eberstein, who were 6, 8, and 12 at the time. When the "SmartLess" trio asked Grant how many kids he has, he humorously replied, "Well, we think it's five." He went on to say, "But I had them much too old in life you know, I started when I was 52. Now I'm 64, you know, and the youngest is 6, and I need a long stint in a sanatorium or an abbey."

Advertisement