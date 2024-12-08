Hugh Grant Had An Unexpectedly Great Time At A Taylor Swift Concert

The benefits of being one of England's most charming and recognizable film stars is being able to skip the hurdles of securing tickets and instead gain entry to a Taylor Swift concert. Hugh Grant told NME he "put out some feelers and to my astonishment they said 'come along' and I thoroughly enjoyed it." His daughter is "mad about Taylor Swift" and she "brought a friend and they were bopping away."

Afterwards, Grant tweeted thanks at Swift for putting on such a great performance. "Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet," he wrote, prompting Swift to reply, "As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."

Grant and his daughter didn't have the chance to meet Swift, but he told Kimmel he's working on making that happen. If he and his daughter do get the chance to meet Swift, he can't be too open about what he thinks of his young one's music taste. In an interview promoting "Heretic" with Buzzfeed, Grant spoke about parenting and said, "You've got to relax and look at them, what do they actually like? And then take an interest in whatever God-awful music they like." Surely he wasn't speaking about Swift here, as he told NME, "Well now [Swift's concert] is my cup of tea."

