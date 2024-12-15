Details About Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey's Sister Kaitlyn
Hallmark viewers have learned quite a bit about star Ryan Paevey since he made his network debut in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" in 2016. True Hallmark and Ryan Paevey fans know the deeper details of the former "General Hospital" actor's life and personality, from his previous career as a construction worker and bartender to his affinity for Japanese culture, and the public has also gained insight into the more tragic details of Paevey's life, like his major motorcycle accident and his regrets about his modeling days. However, fans might be unfamiliar with his sister, Kaitlyn Vlieger, and their relationship as siblings.
According to her Instagram bio, Vlieger became a doctor of physical therapy in 2024. Per an Instagram post Ryan Paevey made in May 2014, Vlieger had previously graduated from California State University. An earlier version of her Instagram bio mentions she was a pre-med student, and she has previously lived in Los Angeles. Vlieger also has a son, Greyson.
Ryan Paevey loves his family
Ryan Paevey has made it clear that he and his sister Kaitlyn share a close bond. In April 2016, he made his love for his sister known when he wished her a happy birthday. "Old pic, but happiest of birthdays to maybe my favorite person on the planet ever, my seeeeeester," Paevey said in an Instagram post. "I love the sh*t out of you."
Paevey's family values were also displayed after he shared his mother's lung cancer diagnosis. To help take care of his mom, Paevey made the tough decision to step back from acting in June 2024, an idea he had previously considered due to dissatisfaction with the entertainment industry and other personal struggles. "After all that, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer," he told Heavy in an exclusive statement. "I left Los Angeles to be closer to her, and feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home.
Despite his disillusionment with, and subsequent hiatus from, acting, Paevey has praised Hallmark for providing a crucial antidote to more negative or unhappy entertainment. "Hallmark provides a species of programming that I think is kind of necessary on the entertainment landscape," he told JustJared in June 2022. "It's happy programming. You don't have to worry, nothing happens to the dog. The kid doesn't get sick. The two people that you're kind of rooting for to get together, they're going to get together."