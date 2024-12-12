The Tragic Reason Fleetwood Mac Is Over For Good, According To Stevie Nicks
Few music groups have enjoyed the same level of success and have had the same scope of impact that Fleetwood Mac has. After their formation in the late 1960s, Fleetwood Mac became and remain one of the greatest rock musical acts of all time. In fact, the beloved novel and TV series "Daisy Jones and The Six" is loosely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac.
The band, initially led by Peter Green, cycled through a number of different members throughout its lifetime of more than half a century. In their prime, however, it was Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie. The line-up of five certainly had their ups and downs, but all in all, they were a family of musicians who created something incredible together. After Christine McVie's tragic death in 2022, however, it seems that their five-person act isn't going to continue as a four-person act. After more than 50 years of success, dozens upon dozens of hits and live performances, and even a break-up in between, it's finally time to put a wrap on Fleetwood Mac — for good.
Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac simply isn't the same without Christine McVie
In November of 2022, longtime band member Christine McVie passed away. According to Us Weekly, McVie's family released a statement after her death, "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."
Rolling Stone Magazine did a profile of Stevie Nicks, and it is clear that Christine's passing took a large toll on her. Nicks said of her old friend, "This was my music soulmate, my best girlfriend. We kept that band afloat, the two of us, by keeping the peace, no matter what." She went on to explain, "We were the keepers of Fleetwood Mac, and that is why we cannot replace her. We did replace Lindsey two times, and it was OK. No fighting, super fun. But Christine was different."
Angie Martoccio of Rolling Stone Magazine asked Nicks if she'd ever consider a true farewell tour, and reconciling with Lindsey Buckingham. Between Nicks' issues with Buckingham and the tragic absence of Christine McVie, she replied with a simple "No." As if McVie's passing wasn't tragedy enough, Stevie Nicks' admission that Christine's death was also the death of Fleetwood Mac made it sting all the harder.