The Tragic Reason Fleetwood Mac Is Over For Good, According To Stevie Nicks

Few music groups have enjoyed the same level of success and have had the same scope of impact that Fleetwood Mac has. After their formation in the late 1960s, Fleetwood Mac became and remain one of the greatest rock musical acts of all time. In fact, the beloved novel and TV series "Daisy Jones and The Six" is loosely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac.

The band, initially led by Peter Green, cycled through a number of different members throughout its lifetime of more than half a century. In their prime, however, it was Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie. The line-up of five certainly had their ups and downs, but all in all, they were a family of musicians who created something incredible together. After Christine McVie's tragic death in 2022, however, it seems that their five-person act isn't going to continue as a four-person act. After more than 50 years of success, dozens upon dozens of hits and live performances, and even a break-up in between, it's finally time to put a wrap on Fleetwood Mac — for good.

