5 Times Jennifer Garner Subtly Shaded Ben Affleck

Before his dramatic divorce from Jennifer Lopez, superstar actor Ben Affleck was married to "Elektra" and "13 Going on 30" star Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. While they did divorce and went through troubles throughout their marriage, Affleck and Garner are now close again, and even spent Thanksgiving together.

Garner and Affleck have been spotted spending time together since the latter's split from Lopez, including a family trip to Japan. A source that is reportedly close to both Affleck and Garner exclusively told Life & Style about how good their relationship has become as of December 2024. "Ben and Jen are closer than ever. They've developed a mutual respect and a deeper level of friendship they didn't have before," the source declared. "It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together."

While the former couple seems to have a well-balanced friendship and co-parent healthily, that doesn't stop Garner from throwing a bit of shade every now and then.