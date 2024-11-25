How Jennifer Garner's Split From Ben Affleck Spilled Into Her Professional Life

It is a fact of life that marital troubles and personal issues can always affect a person's professional life and their ability to do their job well. This is true for blue collar workers, government officials, and even movie stars, like Jennifer Garner. The actor was in the middle of shooting the 2016 family comedy "Nine Lives" when she and then-husband Ben Affleck made the decision to file for divorce. The challenges in her personal life led Garner to feel the need to apologize for what she thought was some poor acting on set the following day.

In an excerpt from director Barry Sonnenfeld's new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood," Sonnenfeld recalled how Affleck was "having issues" throughout the duration of filming (via Daily Mail). It was later revealed that Affleck was struggling with alcoholism, and Garner supported him by traveling back and forth between the set in Montreal and her home in Los Angeles. However, the issues took their toll on the marriage, and they made the decision to separate right before Garner's final day of filming.

"Jennifer was a little off. We were in a grand ballroom with hundreds of extras. I took her to the side of the room and asked if everything was okay," Sonnenfeld recalls in his memoir (via Daily Mail). "She apologized for not being at her best. Ben and Jennifer had the night before decided to get a divorce." Sonnenfeld writes that Garner is "a beautiful person inside and out," and that her admission actually led to him having something of a breakdown on set.

