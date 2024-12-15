How Old Was Morgan Freeman When He Got His Big Break In Hollywood?

If there's one name that's truly synonymous with excellence in acting, it is Morgan Freeman. The Hollywood A-lister is known for his powerful narration, commanding screen presence, and astonishing ability to bring authenticity to every role. From his nuanced portrayal of Ellis Boyd Redding in "The Shawshank Redemption" to his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby," Freeman has proven time and again that he never shies away from taking on challenging roles. Although he has managed to attain legendary status in the world of cinema, many people don't know that it took decades of hard work before he landed his breakthrough role in Hollywood.

Freeman began his professional acting career in the mid-60s, performing in several stage plays. During that time, he also started making cameo appearances in movies, though he struggled to land any major roles. Even though he became a force to be reckoned with on Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for his performance in "The Mighty Gents," Freeman continued to struggle in Hollywood. Slowly and steadily filmmakers started noticing him and in 1987, the actor finally got his first major role in a Hollywood film. According to the American Film Institute, Freeman rose to stardom in the film industry at the age of 50 with a role in the 1987 film "Street Smart" and went on to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination for his portrayal in the film.

The "Paradise Highway" star didn't look back after that and became one of the finest actors of this generation. However, he does feel that he could have done more active work if his acting career had started earlier.