How Old Was Morgan Freeman When He Got His Big Break In Hollywood?
If there's one name that's truly synonymous with excellence in acting, it is Morgan Freeman. The Hollywood A-lister is known for his powerful narration, commanding screen presence, and astonishing ability to bring authenticity to every role. From his nuanced portrayal of Ellis Boyd Redding in "The Shawshank Redemption" to his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby," Freeman has proven time and again that he never shies away from taking on challenging roles. Although he has managed to attain legendary status in the world of cinema, many people don't know that it took decades of hard work before he landed his breakthrough role in Hollywood.
Freeman began his professional acting career in the mid-60s, performing in several stage plays. During that time, he also started making cameo appearances in movies, though he struggled to land any major roles. Even though he became a force to be reckoned with on Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for his performance in "The Mighty Gents," Freeman continued to struggle in Hollywood. Slowly and steadily filmmakers started noticing him and in 1987, the actor finally got his first major role in a Hollywood film. According to the American Film Institute, Freeman rose to stardom in the film industry at the age of 50 with a role in the 1987 film "Street Smart" and went on to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination for his portrayal in the film.
The "Paradise Highway" star didn't look back after that and became one of the finest actors of this generation. However, he does feel that he could have done more active work if his acting career had started earlier.
Morgan Freeman always wanted to be an actor
It is hard to imagine Morgan Freeman doing anything other than acting, as he always dreamed of being an actor since he was a young boy. "I was going to be an actor or a bum," Freeman told Variety in 2018. His determination to be a performer on the screen was fueled by the success of the legendary actor Sidney Poitier. While making an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in October 2024, the "Seven" star opened up about how Poitier broke the racial barriers and made him believe that a Black actor could also achieve success in Hollywood. The actor said, "When I was a kid and I went to the movies, it occurred to me eventually that I wasn't well represented, and then Sidney came along. I think from the age of 12 it was a foregone conclusion that I was headed in this direction."
With a career spanning over six decades, Freeman has undoubtedly made a significant mark in cinema and inspired young actors to pursue the craft with passion. Meanwhile, some actors, who have worked with him, have described Freeman as having an incredible presence. In an exclusive interview with The List in August 2022, actor Frank Grillo opened up about working with the iconic personality in "Paradise Highway," and noted how watching him act or speak could transport a person to another realm. "Watching Morgan Freeman, it's no joke that he played God because when he's there, his presence is godlike, and to hear him speak, it puts you in another dimension. He's Morgan Freeman. He's probably one of the best there's ever been."