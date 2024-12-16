Times Dwayne Johnson Proved He Is The Ultimate Girl Dad

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has it all. He had a successful wrestling career before making a stunning transformation and finding even greater success as an actor. He's topped Forbes' annual highest-paid actors list multiple times, earning around $20 million per movie. This winning streak extended to his business ventures, with his stake in his alcohol brand Teremana Tequila pushing his net worth to a staggering $800 million as of August 2024. And if you ask Johnson who he owes it all to, he'd definitely name his wife, Lauren Hashian, and daughters. "With all the cool s*** and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid," Johnson told Esquire in 2015.

Advertisement

Johnson made the comment when he had only one child, his daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He's since welcomed two more girls, Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia, with Hashian, whom Johnson married in a surprising wedding in 2019 after 12 years together. Though he's outnumbered at home, the "Black Adam" star unabashedly adores being a girl dad. "I have a house full of just strong, badass women. ... It's terrifying, but it's awesome," he told Extra in 2019.

As seen in his numerous social media posts about his family, Johnson is willing to go to any lengths to make his daughters happy and feel loved and supported — whether it involves sitting in a tiny chair for a tea party, being treated to a "unicorn poo" facial, or watching "The Lion King" so many times he can probably recite it word for word. Here are the times Johnson proved he's the ultimate girl dad.

Advertisement