Times Dwayne Johnson Proved He Is The Ultimate Girl Dad
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has it all. He had a successful wrestling career before making a stunning transformation and finding even greater success as an actor. He's topped Forbes' annual highest-paid actors list multiple times, earning around $20 million per movie. This winning streak extended to his business ventures, with his stake in his alcohol brand Teremana Tequila pushing his net worth to a staggering $800 million as of August 2024. And if you ask Johnson who he owes it all to, he'd definitely name his wife, Lauren Hashian, and daughters. "With all the cool s*** and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid," Johnson told Esquire in 2015.
Johnson made the comment when he had only one child, his daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. He's since welcomed two more girls, Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia, with Hashian, whom Johnson married in a surprising wedding in 2019 after 12 years together. Though he's outnumbered at home, the "Black Adam" star unabashedly adores being a girl dad. "I have a house full of just strong, badass women. ... It's terrifying, but it's awesome," he told Extra in 2019.
As seen in his numerous social media posts about his family, Johnson is willing to go to any lengths to make his daughters happy and feel loved and supported — whether it involves sitting in a tiny chair for a tea party, being treated to a "unicorn poo" facial, or watching "The Lion King" so many times he can probably recite it word for word. Here are the times Johnson proved he's the ultimate girl dad.
Dwayne Johnson: Actor by day, hairstylist by night
Dwayne Johnson takes fatherhood seriously, and for him, that means being a hands-on dad who's present for his three daughters' milestones and knows exactly how to take care of them. He told Fatherly in 2021 that the main parenting rule he follows is "to be a better dad than my dad was for me," adding: "So now with my daughters, especially my younger daughters, the intention is to just be a good dad and be there. That means taking them to school every morning, picking them up, taking them to soccer, being that dad."
With how dedicated he is to doing his best for his girls, it's inevitable for the "Jumanji" star to pick up a skill or two, and one of them is apparently hairstyling. In 2021, Johnson proved he's an expert when it comes to detangling hair when he shared adorable photos on Instagram of him brushing through his youngest daughter Tiana's curls. The first photo showed the then-2-year-old looking slightly nervous, but in the second snap, she could be seen sitting calmly, seemingly enjoying her dad's gentle brushing. "I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair," Johnson joked in the caption.
Johnson's hairstyling skills also came into play a year later when he helped his second daughter Jasmine tie her long curly hair up in a ponytail while they were in Laie, Hawaii. At the time, he also poked fun at his own lack of hair, captioning his Instagram video: "Don't let the bald look fool you, daddy's pizony tizzails are the shizzit."
Johnson let his daughters practice their makeup skills ... on his face
As a parent, Dwayne Johnson wants his kids to reach their full potential and believes giving them the freedom and space to explore what they like is the way to do it. "Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want," he told People in 2021. So whenever his daughters want to practice their makeup skills, he gamely offers his face and head to serve as their canvas.
In 2023, Johnson shared the cutest Instagram video of him getting a "makeover" courtesy of his budding little makeup artists, Jasmine and Tiana. The action star could be seen sitting on a chair while Jasmine painted his face and head with pink lipstick, and her younger sister used what appeared to be a black marker to paint their dad's nails. Johnson was already sporting a black curly mustache, goatee, and unibrow, so Tiana had likely started her masterpiece long before the camera started rolling. Johnson ended up having to cancel his Zoom meeting and spend "an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face," but he made it clear he'll always be down for a makeover while his babies are still excited about hanging out with dear old dad.
This wasn't the only time Johnson sacrificed his appearance to cultivate his daughters' creativity. In 2018, he let Jasmine paint his face and nails before he left the house for work and shared the results on social media.
Johnson got his daughter Tiana the best present for her birthday
Dwayne Johnson goes all out when it comes to gifts and celebrations for the women in his life. For Christmas 2021, he surprised his mom Ata Johnson with a brand-new car. He also threw a cozy family party for his wife Lauren Hashian's 39th birthday in 2023. However, his most iconic gift likely didn't cost him a dime. For her 3rd birthday in 2021, Johnson surprised the littlest member of his family, Tiana, with a personalized video message from Jason Momoa, who plays her favorite superhero Aquaman. Johnson shared on Instagram the sweet video of his daughter's reaction to seeing Momoa send his birthday greetings to Tiana and his love to their family on the video that was played on a television screen. "I had to make the call ... it's what daddy's do," Johnson wrote alongside the clip, thanking the "Dune" star. "Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."
Prior to the post, he jokingly complained on social media that his baby girl prefers Aquaman over her dad's superhero alter ego, Black Adam, while discussing Tia's love for Momoa's character. "Now this is getting ridiculous... For Tia's birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room," Johnson wrote alongside a photo of Tia with an Aquaman action figure.
But it isn't just the "Fast and Furious" actor's younger daughters who get the princess treatment. In 2017, Johnson was by his eldest daughter Simone's side as she took in a Fifth Harmony concert — proving that he is indeed a veteran girl dad.
Johnson is prepared to sacrifice his dignity for his daughters' happiness
Dwayne Johnson is as manly as you can get, but that goes flying out the window during playtime with his kids. Being a dad of three girls means he knows how to rock a tiara and hold a tiny teacup just as well as he knows how to shoot a fight scene. In 2022, the wrestler-turned-action star posted a video of himself wearing a Harley Quinn wig and tiara as his younger daughters applied pink makeup on his face. Jasmine and Tiana then showed him the tiny pink tutu he needed to wear to complete his holiday look, to which Johnson responded: "I also need my dignity." Despite his protests, he still tried to fulfill his girls' request as the video ended with him seemingly getting ready to put on the tutu — or at least try to, considering it didn't look like it would stretch across one of his thighs, much less his hips.
Aside from donning costumes, the doting father is also no stranger to tea parties. In a 2019 photo, Johnson could be seen sipping from a teensy-weensy teacup after Jasmine served him some "tea." However, the actor joked in the caption that he added tequila to his drink to give it a kick. Three years later, Johnson recreated the moment with Tiana. A clip shared on his Instagram showed him and Tiana sipping tea as they sat at a tiny table beside a stuffed bunny toy. "Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Johnson wrote. "My 'why' becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."
Johnson makes sure his daughters know how proud he is of them
Nepo babies following in their famous parents' footsteps is nothing new, but it's still unusual to see a teenage girl going into professional wrestling like her dad. During a 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Dwayne Johnson gushed about his eldest daughter Simone scoring a WWE contract at 18 and becoming "the youngest signee in the history of the company." He told Fallon, "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important. ... I'm very very proud of her." But while Simone certainly has a leg up on the competition considering her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were wrestlers, Johnson emphasized that she'd worked hard since she was 16 and got "all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling" during training.
Simone isn't the only daughter taking after Johnson. In November 2024, his wife Lauren Hashian revealed that their daughters Jasmine and Tiana lent their voices to "Moana 2," which sees their dad reprise his role as the demigod Maui. In a video shared by Hashian on Instagram, the two young girls clearly nailed their voice acting work, earning them praise from their proud dad. "Much better than daddy!" Johnson said in the clip.